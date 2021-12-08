CyberSecurity AI startup CyberQ secures 5Mm to automate AI data solutions

LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberQ Technologies Inc. has raised 5Mm in seed funding to expand its expert team of outcome based solution providers.Turing Technology Group (TTG) led the seed round. The new funding will help grow the team and expand recruiting, customer acquisition and customer enabling automated solutions.

CyberQ is a VC funded CyberSecurity Solutions business, HQ located in Lowell Massachusetts in the heart of the next industrial revolution. We are focused on AI to help Navigate IT, DevSecOps and SecOps. CyberQ focuses on optimizing the existing Customer Security Analytics tools through the intelligent use of AI in both detections and automation.

With an expert seasoned team leading the firm, CyberQ tackles Operational Analytics with experience, focused delivery, and outcome driven patented programs within SOC, NOC, ITOPs and DevSecOps to help customers achieve operational excellence with AI enablement, automation and analytics.

Surjeet Singh, General Partner TTG said " Next wave of enterprise transformation will be led by self learning and self sustaining digital assets combined with physical and human assets to manage customer engagements and business operations. CyberQ is leading a charge to bring self learning models of AI into the complex security operations ecosystem through a transformative approach of consulting and algorithmic execution."

Richard Towle, CEO says "We set out to help customers navigate the complexities of AI in the CyberSecurity space, while enabling customer teams to learn how to reduce alerts through programmatic process driven data onboarding, well written AI models and searches, and process workflows that make an impact."

Customers are facing hundreds of log files, thousands of alerts, and 1-30 tools in place, yet confusion and in some cases lack of visibility are the results. CyberQ is focused to deliver solution based outcomes to help customers run their business more efficiently, and with less time wasted on false positive alert fatigue.

SecurityFirst is the CyberQ mindset that is followed up by our keen focus to help customers adopt this key principle across Operations, DevOps, SOC and ITOps.

With over 500,000 open CyberSecurity jobs in the United States, and over 3Mm worldwide, CyberQ is positioned to bring not only expert level talent to customers, but we have a strong focus on mentoring more people into the CyberSecurity market with world class training and education that helps enable customer teams to move across departments, as well as CyberQ to acquire new raw talent to help customers in the future.

The funding will be used to hire more experts, as well as expand our mentorship program to help aspiring CyberSecurity warriors to join our team from both career changing talent to recent graduates that have a desire to learn and grow into the field.

With a new WFH flexible culture, CyberQ has deployed more remote work technology to enable our talented team to reside anywhere in the world, yet help customers succeed. In the midst of the pandemic, we have re-imagined what "work" needs to be. CyberQ is employee and customer driven, with flexibility, diversity, inclusion and most importantly Fun as the key drivers within our business.

