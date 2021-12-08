BuySTARcase.com Named CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for First-ever App Controlled Smart Battery Case for Smart Phones

LONGVIEW, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BuySTARcase.com—a leading innovator in mobile phone accessories -- has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its revolutionary STARcase™.

BuySTARcase.com - First-ever app controlled smart battery case for smart phones that displays customized notifications

The STARcase™ is an innovative, app-controlled smartphone case with automatic charge technology that displays customized notifications on a LED screen for calls, texts, emails, and third-party apps. The STARcase syncs with the user's contacts and apps, allowing the user to choose from hundreds of light shows, animated icons, and customizable scrolling text to view messages and notifications on the back of the phone. It also provides industry-first "smart charging" capability, allowing the user to customize when—and how much—to charge the phone from the case, reducing the prospects of ever being caught with a dead phone battery.



"We are thrilled to be named a CES® 2022 Innovation Award Honoree," says Tom Coverstone, Chief Innovation Officer, at BuySTARase.com. "We have spent years engineering, modifying, and perfecting the STARcase. It is an honor to be recognized with the prestigious CES Innovation Award as recognition for the team's exceptional efforts."



The CES Innovation Awards are an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record-high number of over 1800 submissions, and the STARcase prevailed in the Mobile Phone and Accessories Category. The honorees of this highly anticipated competition receive global recognition from industry leaders and media who use the CES Innovation Awards to identify outstanding products, upcoming trends, and how companies are using technology to change lives for the better.

An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design.

About BuySTARcase.com

The history of BuySTARcase.com parallels the story of American innovation—that with hard work, collaboration, and persistence, an idea can become a reality. The STARcase was invented, designed, and is assembled in the USA. The STARcase team is committed to utilizing the highest quality parts available that are hand-selected and tested for quality and durability. Their extensive patent and trademark portfolio reflects and validates a commitment to innovation. The STARcase mission extends to the global community. It is their genuine hope that the STARcase connects and brightens the lives of people across our globe. For more information visit: https://buySTARcase.com/.



About CES

Join BuySTARcase.com at CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV, in person and digitally.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry giving global audiences access to the latest technology as well as the world's most-influential tech leaders and industry advocates.

To schedule a meeting or for media or business inquires with BuySTARcase.com at the upcoming conference, please contact Business Development at: sales@buystarcase.com.

