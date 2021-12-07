Graybar Names Paul Hansen District Vice President in Seattle

ST. LOUIS, Miss., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, announced that Paul Hansen has been named District Vice President for the company's Seattle District effective January 1, 2022.

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services.

Paul joined Graybar in 1983 and currently serves as Director, Finance in the Seattle District, a position he has held since 2004. As District Vice President, Paul will lead Graybar's business operations in a territory that includes Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska and Hawaii.

"Throughout his 38-year Graybar career, Paul has proven himself as a strong leader with the business acumen, experience, and customer focus to achieve positive results," said Graybar's Senior Vice President and General Manager Dennis DeSousa. "I have confidence that he will position Graybar for continued success, and I look forward to working with him to move our business forward for the future."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 300 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 578-7672

timothy.sommer@graybar.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Graybar