G.O.A.T. Fuel ®, the Health-Forward Energy Drink from Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL G.O.A.T. Jerry Rice, Announces Trey Lance as First Official NFL Ambassador 49ers Quarterback Tapped as First G.O.A.T. Fuel Ambassador in the NFL

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, G.O.A.T. Fuel ®, the health-forward energy drink from Pro Football Hall of Famer and renowned NFL G.O.A.T. Jerry Rice, announces its partnership with San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Trey Lance—the brand's first NFL ambassador. Lance, drafted 3rd overall in the NFL 2021 Draft, is regarded as one of the next generation G.O.A.T.s, and is the energy drink's second overall sports ambassador—following their partnership with Miami Heat's Tyler Herro earlier this year. Following the news of G.O.A.T. Fuel ® being named the Official Energy Drink of the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month, their latest partnership solidifies the brand's standing as the go-to energy drink for athletes and those looking for a clean boost of energy, and further secures their position as the official energy drink of sports.

Trey Lance is G.O.A.T. Fuel's First NFL Ambassador

G.O.A.T. Fuel ® began its relationship with Lance before the draft in early 2021. Prior to him joining the 49ers, Lance was named the winner of the STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award in December 2019, as the national freshman of the year in the NCAA's Football Championship Subdivision while at North Dakota State. As G.O.A.T. Fuel's first NFL ambassador and a quarterback for the 49ers—the team that Jerry Rice built his legacy on - both athletes turn to G.O.A.T. Fuel ® for improved performance and recovery thanks to its proprietary blend of cordyceps mushrooms—the first energy drink to tap into the powerhouse adaptogen—natural caffeine, green tea, BCAAs, and 10 essential vitamins. Containing zero sugar and zero preservatives, G.O.A.T. Fuel ® delivers sustained clean energy—the ideal beverage for anyone chasing greatness.

"Trey has something special and it doesn't hurt that he's a 49er. I see dedication, endurance, tenacity, and a determination to not just be great, but to be one of the greatest. I'm excited to watch his career excel, and I'm proud G.O.A.T. Fuel will be powering him through" says Rice of Lance.

"Over the past few months G.O.A.T. Fuel has kept me energized both physically and mentally, on and off the field. The watermelon fruit punch is my go-to and I love that it gives me that boost of energy I want from an energy drink, but it doesn't leave me feeling jittery," says Lance. "On top of that, Mr. Rice has been my idol since I first started watching football as a kid, so partnering with G.O.A.T. Fuel and playing for the 49ers feels like a full-circle moment. I hope I'm able to do both proud!"

G.O.A.T. Fuel ® is available in eight unique flavors (Blueberry Lemonade, Tropical Berry, Peach Pineapple, Pink Candy, Watermelon Fruit Punch, Gummy Bear, Mango Passion Fruit, and Acai Berry) and can be purchased at goatfuel.com, via the brand's mobile app and at select Safeway locations. Visit goatfuel.com to find the store nearest to you.

About G.O.A.T. Fuel

G.O.A.T. Fuel ® ("greatest of all time") was created by NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, his daughter Jaqui Rice Gold and Trevion Gold. It is a lifestyle brand focused on bringing health-forward products and a G.O.A.T. mindset to consumers. We believe the term G.O.A.T. shouldn't be reserved only just for athletes, but anyone striving to be great. Our energy drink has a proprietary blend of cordyceps mushrooms, 200 mg of natural caffeine, green tea with EGCG, ginger, amino acids and 10 essential vitamins. Visit www.goatfuel.com.

