Digital Turbine to Participate in the Oppenheimer 5G Summit on December 14th, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced today that CEO Bill Stone will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:25pm ET/9:25am PT. A live webcast will be available on the investor relations sections of Digital Turbine's website (http://ir.digitalturbine.com/events). Additionally, Mr. Stone and other members of the senior management team will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the course of the day.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine is the leading independent mobile growth platform and levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMS. By integrating a full ad stack with proprietary technology built into devices by wireless operators and OEMs, Digital Turbine supercharges advertising and monetization. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Berlin, Singapore, Tel Aviv and other cities serving top agency, app developer and advertising markets. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Brian Bartholomew

Digital Turbine

brian.bartholomew@digitalturbine.com

