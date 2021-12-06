WPSD Local 6 Partners with Publica to Accelerate CTV Strategy

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WPSD Local 6, part of Paxton Media Group, today announced a partnership with Publica, a leading connected TV (CTV) ad platform. With this partnership, Publica will provide WPSD Local 6 with the technology to successfully serve and manage ad experiences across all CTV environments.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with the team at WPSD Local 6 and help grow their CTV advertising revenue with advanced ad serving controls that improve the streaming experience for their advertisers and audiences," said Ben Antier, Co-Founder and CEO, Publica.

eMarketer estimates that U.S. CTV advertising revenue will grow by 67.7% by the end of 2023 to reach $24.2 billion. WPSD Local 6 plans to capitalize on this growth and work with Publica to manage its CTV inventory, using controls for ad frequency capping and competitive separation, and optimize yield within ad pods. WPSD Local 6 provides local news across Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, and Illinois, and now can provide the highest quality CTV ad experience for viewers across all their streaming platforms.

"Publica has revolutionized our CTV strategy by connecting WPSD Local 6 with leading supply-side platforms. Publica's team and technology helps us to increase revenue, while successfully navigating the complex CTV advertising space and advancing our growth by leaps and bounds," said Bill Evans, Vice President and General Manager of WPSD Local 6.

About WPSD Local 6

WPSD Local 6 is part of Paxton Media Group of Paducah, Kentucky, which is a US-based media company with holdings that include newspapers and a leaner and virtual WPSD channel, available across all streaming devices and connected TVs with over 600,000 Monthly Unique Users and 2.7 Million Monthly Ad Opportunities. The group serves Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, and Illinois. WPSD-TV, virtual channel 6, delivers content for viewers in many categories – from travel, family, and lifestyle to sports, breaking news, and weather. To learn more about WPSD-TV, virtual channel 6 TV, please visit https://www.wpsdlocal6.com/

About Publica

Publica is a leading Connected TV (CTV) and works with many of the world's biggest broadcasters, TV manufacturers, and OTT apps. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Publica provides solutions for publishers to maximize their revenue across their CTV inventory through key solutions including a Unified Auction, Ad Pod Management, Audience Management, and Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI). Publica serves over 3 billion ads on CTV every month, delivering quality ad experiences for Crunchyroll, E. W. Scripps, Fox, IGN, MLB, Philo, Samsung, ViacomCBS, XUMO, and more. Publica is owned by Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality. For more information, visit https://getpublica.com/

