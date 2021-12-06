Off The Street Club Names Talman Consultants' Katherine Latham To Executive Board

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Off the Street Club (OTSC), Chicago's oldest boys and girls club, named Katherine Latham, founder and managing partner of Talman Consultants, LLC (Talman), to its executive board.

Katherine Latham, Managing PartnerTalman Consultants, LLC

OTSC serves more than 3,000 kids in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the country, West Garfield Park where crime, gangs and drugs are a daily threat. OTSC is a place where kids living in the neighborhood have a safe place to learn, laugh and play without worry. It is a place where kids can truly find hope.

"The OTSC executive board plays an essential role in ensuring the club is able to continue to operate and grow," said Arnett Morris, Executive Director. "Katie and the entire Talman team have been a terrific addition to the OTSC family over the past several years. From weekly tutoring and mentoring to helping open our camp for the season, they've made a real impact with our kids. We're all excited Katie has extended Talman's commitment at the board level."

OTSC's all-volunteer executive board helps guide the organization's leadership in business areas including operations, finance, and capital fundraising. The board consists of Chicago business leaders from a wide range of industries including advertising, law, financial services, accounting, engineering, real estate, publishing, sales, and public relations.

"I'm honored and thrilled to serve on the Off The Street Club executive board," says Latham. "All of us at Talman are excited to continue to contribute in whatever way we can to support the club and all of the kids."

About Off The Street Club

Founded in 1900, Off The Street Club is Chicago's oldest boys and girls club. OTSC currently serves more than 3,000 kids in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the country, West Garfield Park. The club offers several afterschool programs, tutoring and mentorship opportunities. Off-site, OTSC runs a number of programs throughout Chicagoland, including its summer camp, Camp Mathieu in Wheaton, IL. More information at www.offthestreetclub.com.

About Talman Consultants, LLC

Talman Consultants, LLC is a WBENC and W/MBE certified utility engineering design consulting firm. Talman serves as a strategic partner for utility leaders, helping them make smarter investment decisions to secure competitive advantage. The firm's comprehensive Concept to Construction model ensures that clients Design to Build. More information at: www.talmanconsultants.com.

