MonitorEDU Announces New Product To Compete With Automated Proctoring Companies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MonitorEDU, a leading provider of high-stakes remote proctoring using live proctors based in North America, has partnered with DigitalDesk, a leading provider of learning and assessment technologies. The companies will deliver a new remote proctoring service that will compete with the plethora of automated solutions being offered today.

Invigil, is a human-powered record and review proctoring platform

The new service, called Invigil, is a human-powered record and review proctoring platform built to bridge the gap between the low cost of AI proctoring and the high quality of live proctoring. The platform provides schools and testing organizations with tools to self-proctor or use the professionally trained proctors employed by MonitorEDU.

Greg Gomm, CEO of DigitalDesk, commented, "We recognized the need for an affordable proctoring solution that delivers high-quality, human proctoring to the market at a cost that is competitive with AI proctoring services. We chose to partner with MonitorEDU for professionally reviewed proctoring services because Don and his team are dedicated to providing results that can be trusted."

Don Kassner, President of MonitorEDU, continued, "Our partnership positions us to offer a much-needed service that brings remote proctoring back to its roots. Our focus is to provide technology that is easy to use by avoiding software downloads and utilizing basic web browser functionality. The new normal in testing is becoming a test-at-home model where we need to offer solutions that protect privacy, are cost-effective, and can be implemented overnight. Invigil is that product and we are very excited about partnering with Greg and his team."

About DigitalDesk - The Texas-based software company specializes in the development and implementation of learning and assessment tools. For more information go to https://www.digitaldeskinc.com and https://www.invigil.net.

About MonitorEDU - Founded in 2018 by the "Godfathers of Remote Proctoring", Don Kassner and Patrick Ochoa, the company specializes in providing professionally trained proctors who proctor remote exams globally. The company provides its own technology and also offers its proctors to perform their duties on any platform. The company is based in Tennessee.

