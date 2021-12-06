InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Cap (WDH-2349)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was frustrated by not being able to employ my cell phone when engaged in various activities," said an inventor from Washington, D.C. "This inspired me to develop a hands-free means to house the phone."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the CELL PHONE HOLDER SKULL CAP to provide wearers with peace of mind by enabling them to hold a mobile phone in a hands-free manner. This invention frees the wearer's hands to perform other tasks to make conversing on the phone more comfortable and convenient. Additionally, it helps the wearer to remain warm and toasty.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-WDH-2349, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp