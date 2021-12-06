Buybacks of shares in Alfa Laval during week 48, 2021

Buybacks of shares in Alfa Laval during week 48, 2021

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period November 29 - December 3, 2021, Alfa Laval AB (publ) (LEI code: 549300UCKT2UK88AG251) has repurchased in total 112,000 own shares (ISIN: SE0000695876) as part of the share buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to secure optimized capital structure.

The share buybacks form part of the SEK 2 billion share buyback program, which Alfa Laval announced on April 27, 2021. The share buy-back program, which runs between April 28, 2021 and April 25, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the so-called Safe Harbour Regulation).

Shares in Alfa Laval have been repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK)







29/11/2021 18,000 361.5353 6,507,635.40



30/11/2021 27,000 352.5638 9,519,222.60



01/12/2021 17,000 355.3422 6,040,817.40



02/12/2021 23,000 352.9361 8,117,530.30



03/12/2021 27,000 346.1454 9,345,925.80





All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea on behalf of Alfa Laval. Following the above acquisitions, Alfa Laval's holding of own shares amounts to 3,684,000 shares as of December 3, 2021.

The total number of shares in Alfa Laval, including the own shares, is 419,456,315, and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 415,772,315.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Henrik G. Welch

Head of Group Treasury

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 70 2638399

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/3466600/1506018.pdf Share buyback weekly ENG w.48.2021 https://mb.cision.com/Public/905/3466600/a8db296e8a9eb6b1.pdf Share buyback weekly appendix w 48 2021

View original content:

SOURCE Alfa Laval