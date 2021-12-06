Anjuna Security Confidential Cloud Software Now Available on Amazon Marketplace

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjuna Security Inc., the Confidential Cloud company, today announced it will be easier for organizations to find and deploy the company's software security products, which are now listed on the Amazon Marketplace. The company has also joined the Amazon Partner Network (APN).

Anjuna Confidential Cloud software secures applications and workloads on AWS with AWS Nitro hardware. Created on demand, Confidential Clouds cloak workloads and data from insiders, bad actors, and malicious processes—even a physical machine breach.

"We continue to strengthen our relationship with Amazon and our commitment to AWS customers by joining APN," said Ayal Yogev, co-founder and CEO of Anjuna. "With Anjuna Confidential Cloud software, enterprises can effortlessly run the most sensitive workloads in AWS by securing applications with AWS Nitro Enclaves.

"Now it will be even simpler for enterprises to acquire and deploy Confidential Cloud software through the Amazon Marketplace," he added. Enterprises can access Anjuna's AWS Marketplace offering here.

Anjuna Confidential Cloud Software

Anjuna pioneered Confidential Cloud capabilities that form a secure private computing environment over public cloud providers, such as AWS. Anjuna Confidential Clouds leverage and extend powerful hardware-grade secure computing capabilities based on AWS Nitro Enclaves. Confidential Cloud implementations are transparent to applications, people, and processes—dramatically upgrading data security simply and automatically.

Anjuna software deployment requires no changes to existing applications, environments, or IT processes to simply and invisibly secure highly sensitive data, such as personally identifiable information (PII), healthcare or private financial information, and intellectual property.

The AWS Marketplace

The AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for organizations to discover, procure, entitle, provision, and govern third-party software. Customers can find thousands of software listings from popular categories like security, business applications, and data & analytics, across specific industries, such as healthcare, financial services, and public sector. Over 1600 software vendors are listed on the Marketplace, which serves more than 300,000 customers.

See Anjuna products on the AWS Marketplace.

The Amazon Partner Network (APN)

APN is the global community of partners who leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build solutions and services, including secure computing, for customers. More than 90% of Fortune 100 companies and the majority of Fortune 500 companies use AWS partner solutions and services. AWS partners are uniquely positioned to help businesses take full advantage of all that AWS has to offer and accelerate their journey to the cloud.

Confidential Cloud capabilities on display at Amazon re:Invent

Anjuna Confidential Cloud Software for AWS Nitro Enclaves is available immediately both on the AWS Marketplace and directly from Anjuna. Anjuna will be demonstrating Confidential Cloud capabilities on Nitro Enclaves, including transparent support for EKS workloads, at Amazon re:Invent virtually through December 10, 2021.

For further information visit our virtual booth at re:Invent here or learn more here.

About Anjuna

Anjuna Security makes the public cloud secure for business. Software from Anjuna Security effortlessly enables enterprises to safely run even their most sensitive workloads in the public cloud. Unlike complex perimeter security solutions easily breached by insiders and malicious code, Anjuna leverages the strongest hardware-based secure computing technologies available to make the public cloud the safest computing resource available anywhere. Anjuna is based in Palo Alto, California.

