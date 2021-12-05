Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Host Conference Call to Report Phase 3 Topline Results of Pegzilarginase in Patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics as innovative solutions for rare metabolic diseases, today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webcast tomorrow morning to discuss the topline results from the PEACE Phase 3 clinical trial of pegzilarginase in patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D).

Investors and the public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call on December 6, 2021, at 8:00am ET, which can be accessed prior to the start of the call by dialing 1-877-425-9470 (U.S.) or 1-201-389-0878 (International) Conference ID 13725511 or through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in an ongoing Phase 3 pivotal trial in patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designations. Aeglea has an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria. AGLE-177 has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families. For more information, please visit http://aeglea.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.