Tryp Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics Conference on December 6, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) ("Tryp or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, announced today that it will present at the 2nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics Conference.



Tryp Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tryp Therapeutics)

The conference will be held virtually on December 6, 2021. Greg McKee, Chairman and CEO of Tryp, will provide an overview of the business and its pipeline including Tryp's upcoming Phase 2a clinical trials in fibromyalgia, phantom limb pain, binge eating disorder, and other indications.



Mr. McKee's presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal here beginning Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET. The archived webcast will also be available on the Company's website on the Events page.

About Tryp Therapeutics

Tryp Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs through accelerated regulatory pathways. Tryp's Psilocybin-For-Neuropsychiatric Disorders (PFN™) program is focused on the development of synthetic psilocybin as a new class of drug for the treatment of chronic pain and other indications. The Company has announced upcoming Phase 2a clinical trials with the University of Michigan and the University of Florida to evaluate its drug products for fibromyalgia and overeating disorders, respectively. Tryp is also developing a proprietary psilocybin-based product, TRP-8803, that uses a novel formulation and route of administration to improve the patient experience. For more information, please visit www.tryptherapeutics.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Joseph Green

Edison Group

investors@tryptherapeutics.com

Media Inquiries:

Abby Berger

KCSA Strategic Communications

TRYP@KCSA.com

1-833-811-8797

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "targets," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "an opportunity exists," "is positioned," "estimates," "intends," "assumes," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," "will" or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved." In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Tryp as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Tryp's final prospectus available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tryp; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Tryp expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTED RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tryp Therapeutics/KCSA