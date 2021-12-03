Heidrick & Struggles Welcomes an Executive Search Consultant in the Americas

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a new consultant to its search business in the Americas in October 2021.

"In this rapidly changing economic landscape, our clients are seeking leaders who will advance future objectives and deliver growth and innovation," said Jaime Eddington, Regional Leader, Americas. "With a depth of search experience serving a broad range of healthcare clients, Allen brings judgment, knowledge and efficiency to help organizations achieve their strategic goals."

Allen Reed joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Washington, D.C. office, bringing more than 20 years of executive search experience in product-driven healthcare companies, including innovative, high-growth biotechnology companies and large, established pharmaceutical, pharmaceutical services, medical device and diagnostics organizations. His clients range from private equity and venture capital-backed portfolio companies to high-growth publicly listed companies with global operations.

Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, Allen was a partner in the life sciences and healthcare practice of another global executive search firm and formed and led his own firm serving healthcare and life sciences clients. Before executive search, he was with a strategic research and consulting firm.

