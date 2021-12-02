Spire again named one of Newsweek's 'Most Responsible Companies' The natural gas provider is recognized for corporate citizenship three years in a row

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Spire is named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" by Newsweek, recognizing the company for a strong performance in three areas — environment, social and corporate governance.

In the new rankings, unveiled Dec. 2 by Newsweek, Spire is listed among the top 500 companies across 14 industries in the United States. The energy provider is also one of only 10 companies ranked in Missouri.

"At Spire, our focus is on taking good care of our people, our planet, and the customers and communities we serve," said Suzanne Sitherwood, Spire president and chief executive officer. "We are grateful to be recognized by Newsweek as we advance our environmental commitment to becoming a carbon neutral company by 2050 and as we support the communities we serve through initiatives like Spire's 'Day for Good.'"

The Newsweek annual rankings are developed by the market and data research firm Statista . After screening 2,000 public companies headquartered in the U.S., Statista conducted independent surveys among 11,000 U.S. residents and examined key performance indicators from public reports. In Spire's case, that data comes from their 2019 and 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report.

Highlights of the company's efforts include:

As part of Spire's commitment to the environment and the communities it serves, in early 2020, Spire became one of the first natural gas companies to commit to being carbon neutral by midcentury.



In support of that commitment, through pipeline upgrades, Spire is on track to reduce methane emissions by more than 46% since 2005, and projects a nearly 57% reduction by 2025.



Building on that momentum, in 2021, Spire joined the ONE Future Coalition, a group of 50 energy companies voluntarily working together to reduce methane emissions to 1% or less by 2025.



Spire continued to support communities through dozens of organizations and initiatives across Alabama , Mississippi , Missouri , Texas and Wyoming , investing nearly $6 million in 2020 and more than 5,000 hours of community service. For example:





Spire continues to see growth in their "Day for Good" initiative, giving employees the opportunity to spend a paid day volunteering at an organization they are passionate about. So far in 2021, Spire employees have logged more than 7,500 volunteer hours across the communities they serve. In 2021:





