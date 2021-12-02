Let's Talk About It™ Community Suicide Prevention Event

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education), West Pharmaceutical Services, and DCEF (Downingtown Community Education Foundation) to host a suicide prevention and awareness night in Downingtown, PA.

With deaths by suicide increasing and mental health challenges facing our community, education and awareness of these topics is critical to save lives. There are approximately 39 suicides in Downingtown each year and hundreds of other community members who think about suicide and attempt to take their life. "The data is clear and the impact of mental health and suicide on their community is real" said suicide prevention expert Dr. Dan Reidenberg of SAVE. "This is why we need to bring more awareness to students, parents, teachers and everyone in our community on how to help prevent suicide," Reidenberg said.

Let's Talk About It!™ is a free event open to anyone. It will include a local community resource fair, meal, keynote address from an international expert in suicide prevention, as well as local youth and adults who will talk on panel discussions about mental health and suicide prevention in our community.

Date: Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Time: 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm Resource Fair and meal

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Presentation Location: Downingtown High School West

445 Manor Ave | Downingtown, PA.

SAVE (www.save.org), the leading national nonprofit has been at the forefront of suicide prevention for over 30 years.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With almost 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 40 billion components and devices each year.

CONTACT: Dr. Daniel J. Reidenberg, PsyD,

612-741-1354,

dreidenberg@save.org

