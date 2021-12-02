Leader Bank Named 2021 Top Place to Work by Boston Globe

ARLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader Bank, N.A. has been named as one of the top places to work in Massachusetts in 2021 as part of the 14th annual employee-based survey from The Boston Globe, ranking 27th among large companies which includes employers with between 250 and 999 employees.

Leader Bank celebrated being named one of the top places to work in Massachusetts at an event held by the Boston Globe on December 1, 2021.

The Globe's annual "Top Places to Work" rankings recognize the most-admired workplaces in the state, measuring employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. This is the fifth time Leader Bank has been honored as one of the top places to work in the state since the Bank's founding in 2002.

"We are honored to be named one of the top places to work in Massachusetts by the people who know us best – our team members," said Sushil K. Tuli, Chairman and CEO of Leader Bank. "The invaluable contributions and dedication of our team members during the challenging circumstances of the last year and a half are integral to the Bank's ability to continue to serve the region as a true community bank, and we are dedicated to living up to being named one of the best places to work in the state."

At its founding in 2002, Leader Bank had $6.5 million in assets and seven team members. In the two decades since, the Bank has grown into one of the most successful financial institutions in Massachusetts with $3 billion in assets and more than 400 team members.

The rankings are based on confidential survey information collected from more than 80,000 individuals at 363 Massachusetts employers. The businesses named top employers in the state all share a few key traits, including offering more flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and fostering a dynamic and fun work environment.

"The workplace is undergoing a once-in-a-lifetime transformation, and the companies that embraced that change, and put their employees' needs first, really stood out," said Katie Johnston, The Globe's Top Places to Work editor.

ABOUT LEADER BANK

Founded in 2002, Leader Bank is a Massachusetts-based entrepreneurial financial institution that approaches banking differently. The core tenets of Leader Bank include client service, exemplary products, and innovation to meet the needs of its clients. Leader Bank's best-in-class staff has been at the forefront of supporting the Bank's rapid growth and customer-oriented solutions, as the bank has continued to expand its commercial and retail products and solutions over the last two decades. Leader Bank is a committed corporate citizen and prides itself on partnering with and supporting philanthropic organizations. More information on Leader Bank can be found at www.LeaderBank.com.

