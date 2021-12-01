LILYSILK Pajama's Cameo in Global Superstar Meghan Trainor's New Music Video, "My Kind of Present," Make a Stunning Holiday Gift

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, shares the spotlight in GRAMMY® Award winning singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor's brand-new music video for her latest release, "My Kind of Present," from the deluxe version of her debut Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, which was released on October 29 by Epic Records.

Wearing a cozy LILYSILK 22 Momme Full Length Silk Pajamas Set, Meghan is seen spending reading time with her son, Riley, in the music video. In a later part of the video, Meghan sends her Christmas wishes with her "kind of present" — a luxurious, LILYSILK branded box under the Christmas tree while wearing a LILYSILK 22 Momme Classic Mid Silk Robe.

"Love and sharing are essential elements of LILYSILK's heritage," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK company. "For the upcoming holiday season, LILYSILK is well-prepared for people to choose gifts and spread joy with their loved ones, reflecting the spirit of Meghan's song, making it the perfect gift for a warm and cozy Christmas."

Both the pajama set and robe that Meghan wears in the music video are available on LILYSILK.com, where high-quality meets affordable prices making it the perfect gift for this holiday season. Apart from silk pajamas, LILYSILK offers a comprehensive collection of products ranging from eye-masks and pillowcases to shirts and bedding sets, with special holiday discounts.

About Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single "All About That Bass." Since scooping the GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist continues to expand her influence on pop culture.

ABOUT LILYSILK

LILYSILK is one of the world's leading silk brands with a mission to inspire people to live better lives and adapt to a more sustainable lifestyle. The brand crafts products from the finest natural fibers and is committed to a zero-waste policy whilst delivering exceptional services. LILYSILK aims to bring customers the ultimate comfort in every passing moment - every day and forevermore, to live spectacularly.

