Booking Holdings to Present at the Nasdaq 45th Investor Conference and at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that Chief Financial Officer, David Goulden, will speak at Nasdaq's 45th Investor Conference on Thursday, December 2, beginning at 12:00 pm ET. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. A replay will be available for 14 days.

The Company also announced that Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Fogel, and Chief Financial Officer, David Goulden will speak at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Monday, December 6, beginning at 11:00 am ET. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. A replay will be available for 14 days.

