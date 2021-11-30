Wasabi Technologies and Nutanix Partner to Deliver Next-Gen Capacity Management and Analytics for Unstructured Data Storage Users reap the benefits of Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage to shorten upload windows and quickly access data for faster inline reads and recall times

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced that it has partnered with Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, to deliver a next-generation capacity management and analytics solution that meets the evolving needs for unstructured data storage. Through Nutanix Files supported integration of data tiering to Wasabi's cloud object store, joint customers will be able to scale unstructured datasets on demand, deploy automated rules and triggers for efficient data management, and gain high-impact analytics and complete visibility across their data at breakthrough pricing and performance.

Organizations working with unstructured data often struggle with fragmented datasets and incur more costs and delayed access times that negatively impact operations. With Nutanix Files, customers can consolidate data silos onto a single platform that can scale out to hundreds of file servers and thousands of shares to reduce storage sprawl. This effectively addresses the most pressing unstructured data storage needs for workloads such as user profile for virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), home directory and department shares, video and image repository including healthcare PACS (Picture Archive and Communication Systems) imagery, surveillance video, manufacturing design, machine data such as log files and many more diverse workloads that require a higher level of visibility and management.

"Nutanix delivers a unified storage solution that helps customers simplify storage management and reduce data fragmentation in this age of massive unstructured data growth. The integration of Nutanix Files with Wasabi cloud object storage will build on this strength and enables customers to optimize storage costs and transparently tier data to public cloud storage while maintaining full visibility and high performance data access," said Thomas Cornely, SVP Product Management, Nutanix.

Storing data in Wasabi provides cost and efficiency benefits, as Wasabi's solution is faster and 80% less expensive than first-generation cloud vendors. Wasabi hot cloud storage is designed with eleven nines (99.999999999%) of object durability and data immutability that guarantees stored objects cannot be deleted or modified by anyone. There are also no fees for egress or API requests. All Nutanix and Wasabi customers can now shorten upload windows and quickly access their data for faster inline reads and recall times. Users can also recall tiered data by configuring an auto-recall policy based on access patterns, or by recalling data manually and specify retention policies that indicate how long deleted data remains in Wasabi prior to permanent deletion.

"Wasabi and Nutanix share a common goal to remove complexity and friction from data storage and to make it more transparent," said David Friend, CEO of Wasabi. "Nutanix has already created an industry-leading platform through which users can easily consolidate their unstructured data, and we're excited to add our high-performance, cost-effective and secure cloud storage to the mix. Our joint customers will have fast access to the data they need, when they need it, and at predictable pricing."

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.

