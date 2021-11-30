Stericycle Commits $1M to the National Park Foundation to Preserve and Protect Parks for Future Generations Stericycle's 5-year partnership will support the National Park Foundation's efforts to restore wetlands across the country

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management, secure information destruction and patient engagement solutions, today announced a $1 million, five-year partnership with the National Park Foundation, the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service. Stericycle's commitment will support landscape and wildlife conservation with a focus on wetland restoration.

National Park Foundation

Together with its partners, the National Park Foundation is supporting efforts to restore and conserve wetlands, which could increase their carbon storage, improve water purification, help reduce the destructive power of floods and storms, stabilize streambanks, reduce erosion, and provide critical habitat for fish and wildlife. Across more than 400 parks, the National Park System includes over 20 million acres of wetlands that are vital to their local communities and ecosystems.

"Stericycle was founded over 30 years ago in response to medical waste washing up on shores in the Northeast, and this partnership allows us to build on our efforts to protect waterways and the environment by directly supporting wetland restoration, which is integral to the livelihood of surrounding communities," said Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "Our partnership with the National Park Foundation will fortify a more sustainable future for these parks and also highlights the important role that protected, safe and inclusive outdoor environments play in individual and community well-being."

The National Park Foundation's mission is to protect national parks and connect people to the wonder of parks, which aligns well with Stericycle's mission to protect health and well-being in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. This partnership builds on Stericycle's ongoing efforts to protect the public from harmful waste and help the healthcare industry make progress towards its sustainability and climate goals. Globally in 2020, Stericycle has:

Responsibly disposed of 1.5 billion pounds of medical waste, protecting the public from potentially infectious materials

Diverted more than 104 million pounds of plastic from landfills with reusable sharps and pharmaceutical containers

Safely disposed of more than 40 million pounds of pharmaceutical waste, ensuring they do not end up in waterways

Shredded and recycled 1.1 billion pounds of paper, safeguarding both confidential information and the environment

"Wetlands in national parks are absolutely invaluable, and we must continue to protect these critically important habitats. We are proud to partner with Stericycle to help restore wetlands that are home to incredible wildlife resources and provide places for recreation, while also providing critical climate and water quality benefits," said Jason Corzine, vice president of resource management at the National Park Foundation. "Stericycle's support will help protect and preserve wetlands for generations to come."

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

