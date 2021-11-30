Aon announces Last Mile Delivery Insurance Program in partnership with CarrierHQ

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc , the leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions, and CarrierHQ, an Indianapolis-based Insurtech firm focusing on usage based commercial insurance programs, today announced the launch of their Last Mile Delivery insurance program. The program, a first of its kind, provides operators in the last mile delivery space with custom, affordable, and continuous coverage solutions eliminating the uncertainty of frequent policy renewals while also providing much-needed flexibility by only charging a premium when vehicles are in use. Customers are provided an industry leading user interface and application process that is curated by a dedicated and experienced team ensuring that the customer experience and support is one of the best in the industry. The technology forward experience will continue to evolve and help to meet the needs of operators post-bind by allowing them to manage their policy needs with just a few clicks.

Aon Affinity Insurance Services

The program expands upon the award-winning Small Fleet Advantage program developed by CarrierHQ in partnership with Aon which is the trucking industry's first and only commercial trucking insurance program to support 100% online quoting, buying, and binding of policies that offer monthly in-term adjustments based on driving data and is one of the fastest growing commercial trucking programs in the market.

"Building on our learnings from Small Fleet Advantage and our expertise as industry leaders in transportation insurance, we wanted to focus on the overall customer experience from application to binding and it is critical to deliver an insurance product that is designed specifically for the market we are trying to address and aligning premium to vehicle usage to balance out the cyclical nature of the business," said Mark Epperson, Chief Client Officer, Aon. "CarrierHQ, with their expertise and experience in delivering custom insurance solutions with special a focus on streamlined application processes and policy and data management in usage-based insurance programs, was the perfect partner to help us deliver the Last Mile Delivery program to this rapidly growing market."

"CarrierHQ is excited to continue to expand our partnership with Aon to include the Last Mile Delivery insurance program. The last-mile delivery industry has grown substantially over the past few years and Aon's commitment to helping independent businesses to grow has only strengthened. Being a part of that commitment falls right in line with our core values of helping address underserved markets and help customers grow their businesses with industry leading interfaces and data connections specifically designed to expedite the application process as well as to ease the burdens on day-to-day operations whether in the office, on the road or at home," said Brion St. Amour, COO, CarrierHQ.

More information on the Last Mile Delivery insurance program at www.aonlastmile.com and other small fleet services at www.carrierhq.com.

About CarrierHQ

CarrierHQ ( carrierhq.com ) is a leading technology firm providing industry-leading insurance technology and related products and services to help a new or existing fleet to make growing their business easier. One convenient place for insurance, factoring, ELD's, and more.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance. Aon has five specific global solution lines: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions and Data & Analytic Services.

