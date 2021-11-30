Amesite to Present at Zooming with LD Micro on December 1, 2021

DETROIT, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), the leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, non-profit, and government agency learning and upskilling, announces today Amesite Founder and CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry will be presenting at the Zooming with LD virtual event on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET.

EVENT Zooming with LD: Amesite



PRESENTATION Wednesday, December 1 at 10:00 AM ET



LOCATION Watch the live presentation here

Dr. Sastry will present the Amesite story and explain how its award-winning, highly scalable A.I. driven platform is addressing market needs in four sectors: business, higher ed, government and nonprofit organizations. Dr. Sastry commented, "I look forward to sharing some numbers and progress at Amesite, at the Zooming with LD virtual event. We've increased our revenue by 10x, from 2020 to 2021, and have closed new business around the country, beating larger competitors to win customers who now use us as their sole eLearning system. With our move to Azure as a Microsoft Partner, our ability to improve delivery of legacy electronic course formats, and our capability to launch in as little as 24h, we are in an excellent position to grow. Global Market Insights expects eLearning revenue to hit $1T by 2027 – and we are well-positioned as a key player in this market."

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com/ .

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most important resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most influential events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to be invaluable for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

info@amesite.com

516-222-2560

Media Contact:

Jules Abraham

Julesa@COREIR.com

