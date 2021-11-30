Adameve.com Asks "How Often Are You Having Sex?" COMPARES RESULTS TO SAME QUESTION ASKED 10 YEARS AGO

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are never afraid to ask the hard questions when it comes to anything sex-related. This month, they are back with the latest statistics from an all-new survey that compares results to the same question they asked 10 years ago: How often are you having sex? And the results may surprise you.

While much has changed over the past 10 years, the frequency of sexual encounters has not differed all that much. In fact, most respondents in both surveys said they have sex once or twice a week (26% in 2011 and 21% in 2021) or once or twice a month (15% in 2011 and 14% in 2021). And 5% of current respondents said they had sex every day (compared to 3% in 2011). However, while 19% of the current respondents said they were not having sex, 23% of those surveyed in 2011 said they were abstaining.

Other responses include:

2011 2021 Three or four times a week: 16% 12% Every few months 7% 6% Once or twice a year 3% 2% Less than once or twice a year 3% 3%

"Sex can be remarkably healing, especially in times of crisis or uncertainty," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "It's not really surprising to me that so many people have enjoyed the comforting aspect of sex during the past year or so."

"Adam & Eve is happy to provide adults accessories to maximize their pleasure regardless of how often they are having sex," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

