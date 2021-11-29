Small, Minimal and Geometric: Prinker Reveals Body Art Design Trends for 2022

Prinker, the company behind the world's first digital temporary tattoo device, shares trending tattoo designs by users who design, share and print their own temporary tattoos

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trying out the latest tattoo designs has never been easier or more risk-free with the help of Prinker, the inventor of the world's first digital temporary tattoo device. With the purchase of a single Prinker, users can print on temporary tattoos within seconds, choosing from more than 8,000 designs curated by Prinker, its users, as well as tattoo artists across 60 countries. Prinker is a member company of the Born2Global Centre .

Clockwise from the top-right: 1: Micro tattoos are trending globally with delicate, intricate designs; 2: Geometric, abstract designs remain popular; 3: Tattoo designs featuring words or entire quotes are getting more and more common; 4: Animals of all kinds remain a favorite for body art enthusiastsCenter: the dragon tattoo remains the most popular on the Prinker platform

Temporary Prinker tattoos can be chosen to match an outfit, season, mood, or even feeling. Prinker users can even design and print their own temporary tattoos, empowering their creative self-expression.

Heading into 2022, Prinker is excited to share the latest trends in body art designs as observed among the company's thousands of global customers and tattoo designers.

1. Micro tattoos are the way to go

They're small, simple, and discreet. Micro tattoos have endless possibilities, and they let users tap into their desire to be temporarily "inked" without having to announce their design to the wider world. Micro temporary tattoos can be printed behind ears, or on the ankles and feet, which makes them easy to conceal in a professional setting.

There has been a spike in the trend of getting micro tattoos in recent years and tattoo enthusiasts and artists predict that they will still be going strong in 2022. Prinker users especially show a preference for more whimsical micro temporary tattoos – two of Prinker's most popular micro designs include a minimal butterfly outline , and a cartoon-style unicorn, which has been printed by more than 6,500 Prinker customers. Both are cute and delicate without the conspicuousness of larger and more traditional tattoo designs.

Prinker makes it especially easy for creative souls to use micro temporary tattoos to celebrate festive occasions like Halloween or St Patrick's Day .

2. Keeping it simple with geometric, abstract minimalism

Given the popularity of micro temporary tattoos, it comes as no surprise that tattoo enthusiasts are also favoring simpler geometric and minimalist tattoos that reflect the more toned-down aesthetic of the moment. These kinds of tattoos are easy to recognize from their fine lines and abstract design, with meaning to be found in the subtext.

A line art temporary tattoo design featuring six dice displaying various numerical faces to express taking a risk or a simple wish for luck has been printed more than 12,000 times on the Prinker platform. Other Prinker users have been drawn to the geometric simplicity of traditional Henna tattoo designs found in South Asia or matching symbolic line art tattoos .

3. Better expressed through words

Behind every temporary tattoo, there's always a hidden meaning – but sometimes it's best expressed through words, letters, or quotes. This trend has come a long way from "Love Mom" tattoos to encompassing users getting entire inspirational quotes tattooed on their arms. With Prinker, the design for these temporary tattoos can be personalized down to the font, size, color, and even the language.

Some of Prinker's most popular tattoos include Chinese calligraphy, recalling traditional tattoo designs that can compress multiple meanings into a single word or phrase from literature, history, or even the designer's imagination. Another popular design among Prinker users is the single word "beautiful" printed in rainbow letters, expressing value found on the outside and within.

Here's a video of a Prinker user printing "I love you" in seven different languages.

4. Find your inner animal

Old is also gold – this timeless trend of animal tattoos is predicted to be still going strong in 2022. Animals are a popular choice among Prinker users for many reasons, from the literary or cultural symbolism of a particular species to expressing love for their own pets . The evergreen dragon tattoo remains the most popular temporary tattoo , having been printed almost 15,000 times by Prinker users around the world.

When users buy Prinker, tattoos are never forever. Instead, they can be chosen to match any whim without the pain and commitment that comes with getting a permanent tattoo. Users simply need to select their design and then slide the Prinker device directly across their skin to instantly print on water-resistant temporary tattoos. Prinker uses proprietary cosmetic inks that can easily be removed with soap and water, and are certified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Voluntary Cosmetic Registration Program (VCRP) and EU Cosmetic Product Notification Portal (CPNP).

About Prinker

Established in 2015, Prinker Korea Inc. is the inventor and manufacturer of the world's first digital temporary tattoo device with a goal to inspire consumers and offer new tools for self-expression. Prinker is a nifty all-in-one solution for the easy creation and application of water resistant – but soap washable – temporary tattoos, using proprietary US FDA VCRP- and Europe CPNP-registered cosmetic inks. Prinker serves consumers and businesses in over 60 countries and has an extensive and growing library of over 8,000 ready-to-use designs, with contributions by talented tattoo artists around the world. Prinker was selected as one of the Top 4 companies in Europe's largest startup conference and pitching competition Slush 2016, and is also a winner of the L'Oreal Innovation Runway 2017.

