Navitas Drives Xiaomi's New Ultrafast-Charging Note 11 Pro+ Smartphone

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor today announced details of how its gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors - GaNFast™ power ICs with GaNSense™ technology - are used to ultra-fast-charge Xiaomi's new Note 11 Pro+ flagship smartphone.

Generation 3 GaN power ICs selected to support new ultrafast mobile charging category

Xiaomi's advanced power management and leading-edge graphene Li-Ion battery technology allows ultrafast-charging, with a powerful 120W capability to charge the 4,500 mAhr battery from 0-100% in only 17 minutes. GaNSense technology delivers the smallest, most efficient, most portable 120W charger to enable this new-benchmark ultrafast performance.

Gallium nitride (GaN) devices are the leading-edge of power semiconductor technology, operating 20x faster than traditional silicon chips, and can achieve up to 3x more power or 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas' GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power, GaN drive, protection and control. New GaNSense technology delivers another 10% energy savings plus autonomous system-parameter sensing and high-speed protection features for maximum reliability. GaNSense technology enables the GaN power IC to detect and protect in less than 30 ns.

"We have always paid attention to new developments in the industry, and are very happy to cooperate with a company like Navitas that focuses on technological innovation. Using advanced GaN technology to provide more, intelligent products for our Mi fans, our 120W ultra-fast charging technology can go rapidly to the mass market," said Xiang WANG, President and Partner of Xiaomi Corporation, at the launch of the new phone.

The Xiaomi 120W measures only 55 x 55 x 28.4 mm (86 cc), weighs only 138 g and achieves an industry-leading power density of 1.4 W/cc. Two NV6134 GaNFast power ICs with GaNSense technology are used in the 120W charger; one in the front-end boost power-factor correction (PFC) section, and the other in the downstream high-frequency quasi-resonant (HFQR) DC-DC stage, utilizing a high-speed, low-profile planar transformer.

"This is an incredible new industry development that will re-define the charging experience for consumers globally," said Charles ZHA, VP and GM of Navitas China. "These ultra-fast chargers require double the GaN content per charger, which of course doubles the revenue opportunity for Navitas. By our estimates, we project this ultra-fast charger category will represent up to half of the GaN potential in mobile chargers over the next few years."

The worldwide launch of Navitas' GaNSense technology was held at the China Power Supply Society's (CPSS) Conference in Shanghai on November 14th. Top academic and industry experts joined the Navitas team in a 3-hour technology seminar, with the event live-streamed to a global audience.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. The company's market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked no. 2 globally in the second quarter of 2021. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 374.5 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones and laptops) as of 31 March 31, 2021, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time, ranking 338th, up 84 places compared to 2020.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 30 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021, with an enterprise value over $1B and over $320M gross capital raise.

