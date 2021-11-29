Bolt Acquires Tipser and Launches Remote Checkout

The Global Solution for Shoppers To Check Out at the Point of Discovery

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt, a leading checkout and shopper network company, today announced that it has acquired Tipser, the Swedish-based tech company enabling commerce on any digital surface, to realize their shared vision of enabling shoppers to check out immediately at the point of discovery.



84% of shoppers look for insights on at least one social media platform before purchasing, according to Pew Research Center, and 52% of socially-engaged shoppers have initiated a purchase through a social platform, according to Inmar Intelligence. Meanwhile, the creator economy is a booming $104B market, according to CB Insights, and demands better monetization tools to further accelerate growth. While social commerce is still nascent in the history of ecommerce, its adoption has ramped up over the past year—and solutions that make checkout simpler and more trusted at the point of discovery, without sacrificing a publisher's, creator's or brand's relationship, will win.

Tipser has spent the past 10 years perfecting its embedded commerce technology that allows consumers to purchase products natively on any surface—whether that be an online publication, mobile marketplace, price comparison site, social media platform, or search engine.

Building upon Tipser's technology, Bolt will be leveraging Tipser's turn-key publisher marketplaces, touchless merchant integrations, and headless implementation capabilities to enhance Bolt's Remote Checkout solution. By combining forces between Tipser's technology and Bolt SSO Commerce™, Remote Checkout will enable publishers—who struggle to build direct relationships with their consumers—to leverage Bolt's one-click account creation and tap into Bolt's network of shoppers.



The launch of Bolt's Remote Checkout gives:

Shoppers the ability to check out directly and safely at any point of inspiration, whether that's on a content website, a social network, or a shopping app

Publishers and creators the ability to monetize traffic by offering their visitors an instant in-app or onsite one-click checkout and converting these visitors into loyal shoppers, instead of sending them away to other sites via affiliate links.

Merchants the ability to boost conversion rates while ramping up revenue and account creation via the Bolt network, all while being able to receive and manage orders from multiple channels (as if the remote checkout is taking place natively on their websites).

With tens of millions of shoppers in the Bolt network, publishers like Bustle, The Zoe Report, W Magazine, Elle, Cosmopolitan, and InStyle will be able to build direct relationships with their visitors by unlocking SSO Commerce to seamlessly turn anonymous visitors into logged-in account holders and monetize traffic on-site, all while offering users an instant one-click checkout instead of redirecting them to another site.



"Tipser and Bolt share the same goal of enabling checkout to take place anywhere. Our acquisition of Tipser couldn't be more synergistic for the future of remote checkout," said Ryan Breslow, founder and CEO of Bolt. "Tipser has proven success in giving shoppers the opportunity to directly check out through inspirational content. By joining forces with Tipser, the sky's the limit when it comes to unlocking the power of shopper identities to check out everywhere."



"It is very rare to find a partner with such symbiosis in culture, vision, and offerings. Both our companies were built on the foundation of a Conscious Culture—growing thriving businesses by putting our teams first. Even though we come from complementary business offerings, we share exactly the same vision enabling every digital surface to become transactional," said Marcus Jacobsson, co-founder and CEO of Tipser. "With our forces combined, we're able to give hundreds of millions of consumers access to a safer, faster, and more convenient way of shopping online. We're deeply impressed by Bolt's team and are eager to embark on this exciting journey together!"



"BDG partnered with Tipser earlier this year to launch a pioneering commerce initiative across our sites that allows our readers to seamlessly transact on our content through a native checkout. Tipser's platform has been instrumental in providing us with an elevated shopping experience for our readers," said Jason Wagenheim, President and CRO at BDG (formerly known as Bustle Digital Group). "We clearly see the benefits of adding Bolt's one-click checkout and account creation capabilities to what we have already built with Tipser, and we are so excited to expand our commerce offering in 2022 for our readers and retail partners alike."



With this acquisition, Bolt will soon be powering one-click checkouts on remote surfaces throughout the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and all EU territories.

About Bolt

Bolt is on a mission to democratize commerce. Bolt strengthens retailers' relationships with their customers by unlocking secure, logged-in, lightning-fast checkouts. The company's rapidly-growing network of one-click-checkout-ready shoppers visits Bolt merchants as if they are return customers. Hundreds of retailers—including Forever 21, Lucky Brand, Casper, and Badgley Mischka—leverage Bolt to offer their shoppers the seamless checkout experiences they've come to expect. Founded in 2014, Bolt is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in New York City, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Toronto, and now in Stockholm, Wrocław, and Barcelona. For more information, visit bolt.com and follow @bolt on Twitter.

