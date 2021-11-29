AGM invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Applied Graphene Materials to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 2nd 2021 AGM invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

REDCAR, England, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Graphene Materials plc (LSE: AGM; OTCQX: APGMF), based in Redcar UK, a company engaged in the manufacture, dispersion and development of applications for graphene, today announces that Adrian Potts, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 2nd, 2021.

DATE: December 2nd, 2021

TIME: 11.00am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Cka9xR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

13 October 2021 – AGM presented its full year results, reporting:

9 October 2021 – AGM joins The Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre in collaboration with The Graphene Council

19 August 2021 – AGM joins The American Coatings Association (ACA)

29 July 2021 – AGM launches a range of eco-friendly graphene dispersions

***

