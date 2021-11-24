BD Names Francesca DeMartino as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced Francesca DeMartino has been named senior vice president of investor relations for the company, effective Nov. 29.

Francesca DeMartino has been named senior vice president of investor relations at BD. In this role, DeMartino will lead all aspects of communicating progress of the BD2025 strategy to investors and the financial community, including the company’s initiatives that drive shareholder value.

In this role, DeMartino will lead all aspects of communicating progress of the BD2025 strategy to investors and the financial community, including the company's initiatives that drive shareholder value. DeMartino will report to Chris DelOrefice, executive vice president and chief financial officer for BD. She succeeds Kristen Stewart who has been named senior vice president of enterprise strategy and insights for BD.

"Francesca is an accomplished leader with a long track record of success in investor relations, including extensive experience in the medical technology industry," said DelOrefice. "She will lead BD's efforts to highlight key milestones as we deliver on our strategy to drive growth through innovation."

DeMartino has more than 20 years of combined experience in investor relations, communications and corporate finance, with her most recent position as vice president of investor relations at Medtronic. During her tenure, the function received IR Magazine awards for Best Overall Investor Relations and Best Investor Relations in Health Care. She had previously served as vice president of corporate communications and vice president of global communications for the Diabetes Group. Prior to joining Medtronic, DeMartino held positions of increasing responsibility at Johnson & Johnson, OMRIX Biopharmaceuticals, Macrocure Ltd, GCI Group and The Ruth Group. She began her career at Deutsche Bank AG as a financial analyst in the Health Care Investment Banking Group.

DeMartino holds a Bachelor of Arts in international and area studies from the University of California, Berkeley and a minor in business administration from the Walter A. Haas School of Business.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:





Media : Investors : Troy Kirkpatrick Nadia Goncalves Public Relations Investor Relations 858.617.2361 201.847.5934 troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com nadia.goncalves@bd.com

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Logo (PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company))

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)