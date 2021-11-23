Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Condom for Added Protection (HLW-281)

Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved condom device to protect against STD's and pregnancy," said an inventor, from Hollywood, Fla., "so I invented the patent pending TESTICLE PROTECTION CONDOM. My design could provide a safer and more enjoyable sex life."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to promote safe sex practices. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional condoms. As a result, it helps to protect against herpes, sexually-transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancy and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for sexually active individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HLW-281, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-condom-for-added-protection-hlw-281-301427544.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.