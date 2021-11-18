Forum Health Welcomes Santa Rosa Hormone Functional Medicine Clinic as its Third Location in California

FLINT, Mich., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, nationwide network of integrative and functional medicine providers, has acquired the practice of Jane Kennedy, CFNP, MN, MPH located in Santa Rosa, CA.

Jane Kennedy has been in clinical practice for over 30 years with a focus on disease prevention and helping patients regain their vitality after experiencing hormone imbalances with bio-identical hormone replacement therapy.

"We are excited to welcome Jane Kennedy and her team to Forum Health," said Adam Puttkammer, president of Forum Health . "Her expertise in the field of integrative medicine has made her a leading hormonal health practitioner in Northern California."

In addition to treating hormone imbalances, Jane Kennedy's practice also helps promote optimal health for men and women through thyroid therapy, adrenal and metabolic support, medical weight loss, neurotransmitter balance, gut health and detox, inflammation, PMS and postpartum, healthy lifestyle practices and disease prevention.

"I'm thrilled to join the Forum Health network," said Jane Kennedy. "Their philosophy of restoring the natural balance of the mind, body and spirit with the most effective treatments and least side effects is exactly what our clinic practices every day. And by joining Forum Health, my patients will continue to receive the same high quality of care into the future with even more expanded services."

"Jane Kennedy and her team embody everything we look for in a Forum Health practice," said Phil Hagerman, CEO of Forum Health . "Their commitment to providing healthy hormone solutions and alternative treatments for men and women supports Forum Health's mission to redefine healthcare and partner with patients on their journey to a healthy and vibrant life."

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com .

