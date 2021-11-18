LEWISVILLE, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrey Management Services (EMS), Embrey's nationally recognized and award-winning property management Division, has been selected to provide residential services for the Norra Apartments in Lewisville, Texas.

Embrey Management Services (EMS) Selected To Manage Norra Apartments in Lewisville, TX

The 347-unit community in the highly desirable northern submarket of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex provides easy access to recreation on Lewisville Lake, hiking and birding at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area Nature Preserve, and premier dining and entertainment.

"We are delighted to be chosen to provide management services for this inviting community that supports the active lifestyle and premier resident experience of those who call Norra home," said Allyson McKay, Managing Director and Executive Vice President of EMS. "Like we do for our Embrey properties, we provide the highest level of service and attention to detail for our clients who partner with us."

Norra property amenities include a resort-style pool with a tanning ledge and plunge pool; a courtyard area with lounge and seating areas; a grilling deck; a fire table; a fitness center with a flex room; a game area; co-working space with an attached conference room; and an enclosed dog park with a wash area.

Residential unit finishes include white chocolate flat panel kitchen and bathroom cabinets; titanium white quartz kitchen and bathroom counters; gray hexagon glass kitchen backsplashes; stainless steel appliances; walnut vinyl plan flooring and light gray carpet; white tile shower surrounds; large walk-in closets; and in-suite washer and dryer.

About Embrey Partners

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners, LLC is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires and manages multifamily residential communities and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 44,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

