Southwest Airlines Brings More Enhancements To Business Travelers And Travel Managers

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today is highlighting several new benefits for Southwest® Business Customers as the carrier continues the journey of making it easier to book, manage, and service business travel on Southwest Airlines®. The airline also today revealed it is beginning work on an industry-leading self-service travel portal designed to bring more efficiencies and add more tools travel managers, travel decision makers, and travel management companies need to better manage their respective travel programs with Southwest.

Travel Portal

Built on Salesforce, the global leader in customer relations management, this self-service travel portal will become the primary location for travel managers and travel management companies to keep up to date with their Southwest-managed travel programs. The travel portal will provide quick access to reporting dashboards, Southwest news and updates, and much more.

"Managing business travel shouldn't be complicated and that's why we are continually investing in enhancements that make it easier to manage your travel program," said Dave Harvey, Vice President of Southwest Business. "This one-stop-shop offers many of the tools travel decision makers, travel arrangers, and travel management companies need in one location."

"We're thrilled to see the power of Slalom bring an industry-leading travel portal to life for Southwest Business Customers," said Ryan Gilmour, Managing Director, Slalom Consulting. "Our teams are already working together to design an easy-to-use product that'll make flying and managing business travel on Southwest that much easier than it is today."

"Today, every company needs to rethink how they connect with their customers with rich, actionable data and now is the time to focus on increasing customer loyalty through easy-to-use tools and processes," said Scott Barghaan, Vice President and General Manager for Travel, Transportation and Hospitality for Salesforce. "Salesforce, in partnership with Slalom, is proud to be helping Southwest Business bring its customers these new self-service options, and further cement its place as a revered brand in corporate travel."

The Travel Portal is expected to be available by mid-2022.

Concur TripLink

Southwest also announced today that it joined the Concur TripLink Network, continuing the airline's efforts to be available in the Customer's booking channel of choice and making it easier to book and manage business travel. Through the integration with Concur TripLink, Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards® Members will be able to link their SAP® Concur® accounts, and will have the ability to see their company's applicable discounted rates and certain other contractual benefits while booking travel on Southwest.com or via the airline's mobile app. Once an itinerary is booked, the Customer's data flows automatically to the SAP Concur solutions, allowing for a streamlined experience with Concur® Travel, Concur® Expense, duty of care, and other travel reporting needs.

Charlie Sultan, COO & SVP of Strategic Planning, SAP Concur shared, "we are very excited to have Southwest Airlines joining the Concur TripLink network, giving our mutual customers the ability to manage more of their corporate travel bookings and reduce spend that is not immediately visible to a travel manager."

SWABIZ Goes Mobile

Southwest today also announced it is putting the power of booking a business trip in the hand of the traveler. Southwest Business Customers who utilize the airline's free managed travel tool, SWABIZ®, can now book and manage aspects of their trips on their mobile devices. Customers can visit SWABIZ.com, Southwest.com, or the Southwest Airlines app on their preferred device to book and manage their travel. This functionality is available on Apple iOS products and anticipated to be available on Android devices by the end of 2021.

To learn more about utilizing these new enhancements or learn how Southwest can be a trusted travel solution, visit Southwest.com/AboutBusiness

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements related to the Company's expectations and goals related to its enhancement of corporate travel options, including associated benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current estimates, intentions, beliefs, expectations, goals, strategies, and projections for the future and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by them. Factors include, among others, (i) the Company's dependence on third parties, in particular with respect to its corporate travel enhancements, and the impact on the Company's operations and results of operations of any third party delays or non-performance; (ii) the Company's ability to timely and effectively implement, transition, and maintain the necessary information technology systems and infrastructure to support its operations and initiatives; and (iii) other factors, as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the detailed factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 54,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success has brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Learn more at Southwest.com/citizenship https://www.southwest.com/html/southwest-difference/southwest-citizenship/index.html?clk=GFOOTER-ABOUT-DIFFERENCE-SOUTHWEST-CARESabout how Southwest Airlines leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2) fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3) 1972-2019 annual profitability

View original content:

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.