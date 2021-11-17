The Perfect "Give" Or "Get" Holiday Gift For DIYers

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for holiday gift giving and gift making, WORKPRO® Tools, the Do-it-Yourself hand and power tool manufacturer, proudly announces the worldwide patented "No Switch" WORKPRO 6-in-1 Manual Staple Gun has been awarded the Pro Tool Innovation Award in the 2021 Pneumatic Tools and Nailers Category. These awards annually recognize all forms of innovation in the tool industry, and the new 6-in-1 Manual Staple Gun sets itself apart from the competition with its unique "No Switch" feature. While many staple guns offer the capability to fire multiple fasteners, only the WORKPRO 6-in-1 Manual Staple Gun fires 6 different types of fasteners without the need to stop and switch the selector; this staple gun does it automatically!

WORKPRO TOOLS 6-IN-1 STAPLE GUN

"We at WORKPRO® Tools could not be prouder of this award or more gratified that the hard work of our design engineer team has been recognized," said Lily Chi, CEO of WORKPRO®'s parent company, Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd. "We know that with the new innovations of our 6-in-1 Manual Staple Gun, our customers' projects will be completed more quickly and more expertly than ever before. The ease-of-use of the Staple Gun eliminates the tedious process of having to stop and change settings on the gun and allows the crafters more time to enjoy the creative process."

One noted crafter is Lia, the Southern Yankee DIY blogger, who recently used the WORKPRO 6-in-1 Manual Staple Gun to create three easy and elegant, yet affordable holiday decorating projects for the mantel and fireplace. Visit the website to see how to make a DIY Stocking Holder , Custom Stocking Name Tags , and a Paint Stick Blanket Crate . Find the materials needed along with instructional videos.

About WORKPRO® Tools:

Since 2009, WORKPRO® Tools has been committed to leading the way with innovative tools for the home do-it-yourselfer. Developed by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., the largest hand tool manufacturer in Asia, WORKPRO® Tools deliver a diverse variety of hand tools, power tools and storage solutions. Sold in over 100 countries around the world, WORKPRO® Tools strives to provide tools to those who pride themselves in completing a project themselves. For more information, visit www.WORKPROtools.com .



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GreatStar Industrial USA, LLC