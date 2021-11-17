One Drop Ranked Number 287 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Attributes 450% revenue growth to its ability to disrupt traditional healthcare with precision health approach and continued expansion into new therapeutic areas

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Drop, a leader in precision health solutions for people living with chronic conditions worldwide, today announced it ranked 287 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. One Drop grew 450% during this period.

One Drop CEO and founder, Jeff Dachis, credits its 450% revenue growth to the company's first-to-market predictive intelligence, continued expansion into new therapeutic areas, and One Drop's ability to deliver a continuous, hyper-personalized experience with demonstrated outcomes and cost savings.

"Since launching in 2015, One Drop has transformed from a diabetes management app and glucose meter into a multi-condition predictive health platform. This is only the beginning," said Dachis. "It is an honor to have One Drop recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America in their 2021 Fast 500 Ranking. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue building the future of health with a world-class team of One Drop employees and strategic partners and hold the utmost appreciation for our global community. Everything we do is in service of them."

One Drop is a precision health company working to disrupt the reactive and retrospective system by making health continuous, proactive, and personalized. Precision health combines real-time health data, predictive insights, and on-demand telehealth, empowering people to make intelligent decisions for better outcomes, peak performance, and a more fulfilling life.

To date, One Drop has gathered over 33 billion longitudinal health data points from 1.5 million members in all 195 countries. This aggregated and de-identified data trains the proprietary machine learning algorithms behind the company's CE-marked analysis engines for glucose forecasts and blood pressure trends . One Drop recently expanded its machine learning models, presenting new predictive capabilities for average blood pressure one week in advance alongside breakthrough outcomes at the American Heart Association 2021 Scientific Sessions.

Last month, One Drop launched a novel AI-powered solution for cardiovascular disease prevention . The new CVD prevention module is the first co-developed digital product to emerge from the collaboration between One Drop and Bayer in support of One Drop's expansion into a wide range of therapeutic areas.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About One Drop

One Drop is a precision health company at the nexus of personal diagnostics, artificial intelligence, and telehealth. Powered by machine learning algorithms and a wealth of real-time data, the digital platform combines predictive insights, a behavior change program, and the human touch of coaching, filling in the gaps between doctor's visits and simplifying daily decision-making. The goal: empower everyone to take proactive action for better health outcomes, peak performance, and a more fulfilling life. One Drop products and services are available for purchase in the award-winning One Drop app (iOS and Android) and at onedrop.today , Walmart , Amazon , BestBuy , the Apple Store , and CVS .

For information on how One Drop can help your organization lower its cost of care, contact results@onedrop.today, or visit joinonedrop.com/employer .

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

