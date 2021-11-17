Lowe's Companies, Inc. to Host 2022 Financial Outlook Webcast on December 15th

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer, and David M. Denton, chief financial officer, will host a 2022 Financial Outlook webcast, on Wednesday, December 15th, from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. They will discuss the company's 2022 financial outlook and priorities. Following their prepared remarks, the company will host a virtual Q&A session.

What: Lowe's 2022 Financial Outlook Webcast When: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Where: Visit the Events & Presentations section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com. How: Listen live online and view the supplemental materials by following the directions above

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed from 12:00 p.m. ET on December 15, 2021 through December 14, 2022 by visiting Events & Presentations on our Investor Relations website and clicking on 2022 Financial Outlook.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

