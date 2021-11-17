LawCash®, Momentum Funding®, and Ardec Funding Will Merge to Form Cartiga -- Push the Legal Tech and Financial Industry Forward

New brand reflects Cartiga's goal of mapping a future for the next generation of legal services through strategic partnerships and innovative technology.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LawCash, Momentum Funding, and Ardec Funding, three companies that have pioneered the legal financial services industry for over 20 years, announced their new unified brand, Cartiga.

Cartiga's focus is providing three primary legal services: plaintiff funding, attorney working capital, and risk management technology. Its mission is to map the way to a better future with fair and innovative solutions that help law firms and their clients navigate challenges, identify opportunities, and optimize litigation outcomes.

"By combining these three industry leaders, our goal is to create a transformative organization that will drive change and innovation in the legal services industry through technology and personal connection," says Cartiga CEO Charlie Platt. "Aligned now with a common vision and data-first technology strategy, Cartiga will continue to provide for the financial needs of law firms and plaintiffs across the nation while charting a new path for the litigation industry."

Cartiga's name reflects a long history of cartographers who have helped travelers and explorers find their way across challenging and often uncharted terrain through the practice of making maps. It represents the company's vision to enable better decisions by providing more insightful direction for legal industry stakeholders by utilizing technology and data. Cartiga aims to pioneer the next generation of legal services through strategic partnerships and industry-leading resources to help attorneys and law firms improve their businesses and better assess risk.

Cartiga combines deep legal experience and expertise to provide industry-leading products for plaintiff and attorney funding, as well as data-driven solutions that help law firms build stronger, more profitable businesses. Learn more at Cartiga.com.

