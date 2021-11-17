European Wellness Join Forces with Heidelberg University Germany in Safety and Toxicity Tests for Preclinical Anti-Aging Peptides Studies

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wellness Academy (EWA), a member of European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG), recently signed its second research contract involving General In Vitro/In Vivo Safety and Toxicity Tests for Preclinical Studies of Regenerative Peptides with Heidelberg University.

The research contract signed is a continuation of the previous research on the efficacy of the Group's cutting-edge biotherapeutics including precursor (progenitor) stem cells (PSC), precursor cells (Frozen Organo Crygenics (FOC)), Mito Organelles (MO), Nano Organo Peptides (NOP) and exosomes.

The research mandate serves to obtain further scientific knowledge on the preclinical safety and toxicity of regenerative peptides.

The second phase of this study will be continued by in vivo safety studies and other safety studies where tumorigenicity study will be performed on EWBG's Mito Organelles (MO) and Nano Organo Peptides (NOP).

The collaborated study is estimated to incur 600 thousand Euros expenditure and is funded fully by EWBG, an award-winning European biotech group and holder of multiple patents that specialises in the knowledge and effectiveness of European biological medicine and bio-molecular therapies.

The research partner, Heidelberg University is Germany's oldest university and one of the strongest research universities in all of Europe. Fifty-six Nobel Laureates share a connection with Heidelberg University or the city of Heidelberg, ten of whom have taught there as professors.

EWBG was represented by its Group Chairman, Prof. Dr. Mike Chan who also sits on European Society of Preventive, Regenerative and Anti-Aging Medicine (ESAAM) Scientific Board and heads the society's Regenerative Medicine worldwide while Heidelberg University was represented by its Commercial Managing Director, Katrin Erk and its Head of Anatomy and Cell Biology III, Prof. Dr. Thomas Skutella in the signing.

"We are confident that the promising early progress of both studies will ultimately lead us towards accomplishing successful Investigational New Drug (IND) Submission with various regulators," said Prof. Mike, who is also an anti-aging expert with over 30 years of experience in Regenerative Medicine.

About European Wellness Biomedical Group

European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG) is an award-winning European group founded by Prof. Mike Chan and Prof. Michelle Wong in early '90s in Switzerland through the culmination of early cell therapeutic research efforts spanning across Switzerland, Germany, Russia and Austria since the mid '80s.

Today, EWBG is most renowned for its pioneering developments in organ-specific precursor (progenitor) stem cell therapeutics, biological and synthetic peptides, biological regenerative medicine, immunotherapies, nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals.

EWBG's multinational business divisions include research and development, bio-manufacturing, biomedical academies for continuing education and training, anti-ageing centres and nutraceutical product distribution to licensed practitioners and consumers across 80 countries worldwide. EWBG also owns and operates a growing network of internationally accredited Hospital and Medical Centers specialising in Regenerative Biomedicine and luxury Wellness Centres globally. Currently, the Group is headquartered in Germany and Malaysia (Asia Pacific) with research facilities vested in Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic, and United Kingdom.

