Sirnaomics to Present at TIDES Europe 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SUZHOU BIOBAY, China, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics against cancer and fibrotic diseases, today announced that it will be presenting positive results from a Phase 2a clinical study of the company's lead drug candidate, STP705, for treatment of squamous cell skin cancer in situ (nonmelanoma skin cancer) at the 2021 TIDES Europe event. The hybrid conference is taking place digitally and in person at the Sheraton Brussels Airport Hotel in Belgium from November 15-17, 2021.

Title: Novel Dual Targeting siRNA Therapeutic Offers Innovative Solution for Derm-Oncology Treatment

Presenter: David Evans , PhD., Sirnaomics Chief Scientific Officer

Presentation Overview: Clinical trial results showing STP705, used to target TGF-β1 and COX-2 siRNAs for the treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer, has demonstrated rates of histological clearance that rival surgical excision combined with improved cosmetic appearance.

Time/Date: November 16, 2021 at 16:30; available on demand after the presentation to TIDES delegates

About STP705

Sirnaomics' product candidate, STP705, is a siRNA (small interfering RNA) therapeutic that takes advantage of a dual-targeted inhibitory property and polypeptide nanoparticle (PNP)-enhanced delivery to directly knock down both TGF-β1 and COX-2 gene expression. The product candidate has received multiple IND approvals from both the US FDA and Chinese NMPA, including for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma and other solid liver tumors, nonmelanoma skin cancer and hypertrophic scar, and Keloid scarring. STP705 has also received Orphan Drug Designation for treatment of cholangiocarcinoma, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and hepatocellular carcinoma. A Phase 2a study of STP705 for treatment of squamous cell skin cancer (isSCC) in adult patients demonstrated positive efficacy and safety results, with 76% of all patients (19/25) achieving complete histologically clearance and the two optimal dosing ranges achieving 90% histological clearance of tumor cell in the lesion. No significant or serious adverse events, including no significant cutaneous skin reactions, were reported in the study, and the company was able to define a clear therapeutic window in advance of later stage studies.

About Sirnaomics, Inc.

Sirnaomics, Inc., a leading privately held biopharmaceutical company for discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, with subsidiaries in Suzhou and Guangzhou, China. The Company's mission is to develop novel therapeutics to alleviate human suffering and advance patient care in areas of high unmet medical need. The guiding principles of the company are: Innovation, Global Vision with a Patient Centered focus. Members of the senior management team have a combined experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, spanning clinical development, regulatory, financial and business management in both the U.S. and China. The company is supported by funding from institutional investors and corporate partnerships. Sirnaomics has developed a strong portfolio of intellectual property with an enriched product pipeline. The therapeutic areas of focus include oncology, anti-fibrotic, anti-viral and metabolic therapeutics. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

