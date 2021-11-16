Selux Diagnostics Announces Appointment of John Wilson as Chief Commercial Officer

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selux Diagnostics, Inc., which is leading a new era in personalized diagnostics to combat superbug infections and fight antibiotic resistance, today announced that John Wilson has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. Wilson will lead the company's revenue growth for its rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) technology as Selux prepares to commercialize its Next Generation 'Phenotyping' (NGP) platform.

"Having an executive of John's caliber and experience join Selux greatly enhances our leadership team. His proven track record of success at Ventana, Roche and GenMark reflects his deep industry expertise and commercial leadership," said Steve Lufkin, CEO at Selux. "John knows how to sell innovation, and clinical value – two essential elements to drive change in the 'rapid AST' market that Selux is poised to disrupt."

Wilson has more than 20 years of experience bringing disruptive technologies to market through business and commercial leadership roles. He recently served as Vice President of Sales at GenMark Diagnostics, a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions. Before GenMark, he led the mid-Atlantic sales team of Roche Tissue Diagnostics after Ventana Medical Systems was acquired by Roche Holding AG.

"I believe that to succeed commercially, diagnostic companies have to meet two essential criteria: first, they must develop innovative technologies that serve an unmet, high-value, clinical need; and second, they should be helmed by a management team with both compelling scientific leadership and the fortitude to build a commercial juggernaut to evangelize that technology. The Selux team meets both those criteria," said Wilson. "Multi drug resistant organisms (MDROs) represent an existential threat, and Selux's technology will help to combat that threat, so that the efficacy of antibiotics can be preserved for future generations."

Wilson joins Selux just as the company hits several critical business inflection points. Selux recently completed its first clinical trial and submitted the results to the US FDA. In addition, Selux also recently received Breakthrough Device Designation from FDA for its ability to perform AST directly from blood and other sterile body fluids.

With a comprehensive antibiotic menu that far surpasses the current legacy AST systems, NGP is capable of providing accurate, same-shift results for up to 50 antibiotics simultaneously. As a result, physicians may be able to prescribe optimal treatment 3-5 days sooner, reducing hospital stays and helping to combat drug resistance.

"The Selux development team has already succeeded in its mission to deliver a great product, so now it's time to build out a commercial team that can bring the NGP platform to the market," said Lufkin. "John is ideally suited to develop and execute our company's commercial strategy by taking advantage of the unique challenge addressed by the Selux NGP technology. We're really excited to have him join our team."

About the Selux Next-Generation Phenotyping Platform

The proprietary Selux technology uniquely provides targeted therapy results days faster than the current standard of care, providing actionable information to inform patient treatment for all Infectious Diseases. Selux's NGP platform provides unprecedented speed-to-results and breadth of menu while meeting the accuracy, throughput, and cost-effectiveness requirements of clinical microbiology laboratories and integrated healthcare systems.

Caution - The Selux platform is an investigational device, limited by federal law to investigational use

Acknowledgment

This platform has been funded in whole or part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under Contract No. HHSO100201800013C.

About Selux Diagnostics

Selux Diagnostics is transforming patient care by offering <24-hour personalized antimicrobial therapy results for all Infectious Diseases patients. This advance will save lives, shorten hospital stays, and combat the growing antibiotic resistance epidemic by decreasing the overuse of broad-spectrum agents. The 5-year-old company is based on the opposite side of Boston, MA, from where it originated in a co-founder's attic. Learn more at www.seluxdx.com.

