Pivot Point Consulting and The MetroHealth System Enter Multi-year Epic Application Managed Services Agreement Multi-year managed services engagement allows healthcare system to realize better strategic alignment by redeploying staff to high-priority projects

NASHVILLE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare IT consulting leader Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company, was selected by The MetroHealth System, based in Cleveland, to perform maintenance and quarterly upgrades for its Epic EHR, including all clinical and non-clinical applications.

Pivot Point Consulting, 2020 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and data through our Advisory, Implementation, Optimization, Managed Services and Talent Solutions. We work with provider and payer organizations and have 450+ employees serving over 100 clients across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Pivot Point Consulting)

The multi-year engagement will enable MetroHealth to focus on upcoming high-priority strategic initiatives while Pivot Point handles daily Tier-2 Application Support related tasks across the healthcare system's sites.

MetroHealth serves more than 300,000 patients each year in the greater Cleveland area, and operates four hospitals, 20 health centers, and 35 ambulatory practices throughout Ohio's Cuyahoga County. The healthcare system will use Pivot Point's flexible healthcare managed services solution to provide a team of Epic-certified technicians, business intelligence developers, and third-party application experts to support its Epic EHR. Pivot Point's Application Support operates as a flexible service model that adjusts to meet an organization's evolving needs.

"MetroHealth selected Pivot Point Consulting for ongoing Epic system maintenance and support because they offer high-quality, outcome-based managed services," said David Fiser, MBA, FABC, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at The MetroHealth System. "As we have several massive projects on the horizon, we need our most experienced staff to focus on driving those initiatives. The Pivot Point relationship will help us stay up and running while our internal leaders concentrate on our growth strategy."

Pivot Point Consulting's experts will function as MetroHealth's 'run team,' providing operational and system maintenance on the Epic platform, servicing incidents and requests, and conducting seamless quarterly upgrades to keep the platform current. The Pivot Point run team will also fix general application issues, conduct routine application tasks, analyze business intelligence, and develop custom reports.

"We are proud to partner with MetroHealth as part of its EHR enhancement process," said Andy Palmer, Managed Services Practice Leader. "Providers like MetroHealth deserve a dedicated partner to handle support and upgrade responsibilities and ensure their systems are running smoothly. Beyond hard cost savings, we help providers capitalize on new opportunities that come their way while we take on the daily responsibility of system upkeep."

About The MetroHealth System

The nationally recognized MetroHealth System includes Ohio's only adult and pediatric Burn Care Center, as well as Cuyahoga County's most experienced Level I Adult Trauma Center. In addition to its four existing hospitals, the healthcare system is currently completing a billion-dollar project to build the MetroHealth Glick Center, an 11-floor hospital located on its main campus in Cleveland.

MetroHealth employs more than 600 doctors, 1,700 nurses, and 7,800 employees throughout the county. As the health system serves as an academic medical center committed to medical research, each staff physician holds a faculty appointment at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. MetroHealth's main campus in downtown Cleveland houses the Lincoln-West School of Science & Health, the only high school in America located on hospital grounds.

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting, 2020 #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and resources through EHR, ERP, Strategy, Virtual Care, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Service Desk, Application Support and Revenue Cycle Management services. Our experts deliver consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations.

