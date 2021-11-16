Black Rock Coffee Bar is Opening a New Location in Littleton, Colorado

The Popular Oregon-based coffee bar increases its presence in Colorado with the addition of its fourth location in the state

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the popular Oregon-based boutique coffee chain that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful drinks, is quickly marching towards a total of 100 stores in the U.S. with the addition of a new store in Littleton, Colorado. This new location brings the total number of Black Rock Coffee Bar stores to 99 in the U.S.

Approximately less than 10 miles south of Denver, the new 2000-square-foot Black Rock store is in Belleview Center at 2727 West Belleview Avenue at the intersection of Belleview and Prince Street. Scheduled to open on Friday, November 19, 2021, Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate its grand opening by offering all customers free 16 oz drinks all day at this location. This is the boutique coffee chain's second location in Littleton and fourth in the state of Colorado (in addition to Littleton, other locations include Castle Rock and Denver).

"We are thrilled to be expanding our Colorado footprint by bringing our second Black Rock Coffee Bar store to Littleton," said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "We feel connected to the Littleton community and look forward to providing them with great beverages and more importantly, we hope to positively impact their day, every day with our friendly service."

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion through the west and into the sunbelt with stores in seven states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills. Each new location will employ approximately 20 team members.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to 99 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture emphasizes personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee and ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

