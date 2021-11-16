Amazfit Announces Exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals for its Online US Store

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest shopping extravaganza – Black Friday and Cyber Monday is right around the corner. Amazfit is kicking off holiday savings early, and you can score deals and discounts starting on November 15th on Amazfit's official website https://us.amazfit.com.

Great holiday deals starting as low as $0.01 between November 26th and November 29th, other promotions include 60% off many different models.

Top of line deals with our newest members of the Amazfit family:

GTR 3 Pro is a premium smartwatch with a powerful and easy-to-use Zepp Operating System (OS), 24H health monitoring, 150+ sports modes, and up to 12-day battery life. It has Alexa built-in, supports Android and iPhone Bluetooth call, and is equipped with built-in storage and a speaker. GTR 3 is a powerful smartwatch with up to 21-day battery life, an intuitive and easy-to-use Zepp OS, 24H health monitoring,150+ sports modes, and Alexa built-in. GTS 3 is a built-to-move smartwatch with up to 12-day battery life, ultra-HD AMOLED display, 24H health management, powerful Zepp OS & App support, and built-in Alexa.

Buy one Amazfit GTR 3 or GTS 3 smartwatch series, get Amazfit Powerbuds for free ($79.99 value, limited quantities).

Zepp E, which integrates a stunning 3D glass with a polished stainless-steel back, giving it a smooth and ultra-slim appearance, only 9mm thick.

Enjoy 60% off on the Zepp E (circle or square) for a total of $129.99 ($249.99 regular price).

GTR 2 has a 3D-curved bezel-less design with an ultra-long battery life, equipped with Alexa built-in, and supports Android and iPhone Bluetooth calls.

It is on sale for $129.00 (179.99 regular price).

Perfect for the outdoor guru:

T-Rex Pro is the perfect outdoor sports partner, having passed 15 military-grade tests and 10ATM water resistance.

Starting at 134.99 ($179.99 regular price).

T-Rex, is a rugged body device with 20-day battery life, having passed 12 military-grade test.

Be on the lookout for a special one-second flash sale (limited quantity deal) on November 26th on the T-Rex Camo at a $0.01 price ($139.99 regular price).

Gadgets under $100:

GTR 2e, a classic, essential smartwatch with HD Always-on AMOLED screen, ultra-long battery life, and health & fitness tracking for $97.99 ($139.99 regular price).

GTS, a combination of fashion and fit smartwatches with a 14-day long-lasting battery life for $79.99 ($119.99 regular price).

GTS 2 mini is a health and fitness smartwatch with a super light and thin design. It is equipped with a 1.55-inch AMOLED screen, 14-day battery life, 70+ sports modes, SpO2 level measurement, and more. It's on sale for $74.99 ($99.99 regular price).

GTR 42mm has an elegant, lightweight, and robust watch body with only 9.2mm. It is on sale for $74.99 ($129.99 regular price). Also, enjoy a special 1-second promotion on November 29th on the red model at a $0.01 price (limited quantity deal).

First smartwatch under $50

BIP S has a 31g ultra-light body, with battery life up to 40 days. It is equipped with built-in GPS navigation, and support 5ATM waterproof.

Enjoy for $49.99 ($69.99 regular price).

BIP U has 60 exercise modes to meet almost all of your exercise detection needs, and also has functions such as blood oxygen detection and heart rate monitoring.

Enjoy for $41.99 ($59.99 regular price);

Special 1-second promotion on November 27th on the green model at a $0.01 price (limited quantity deal).

NEO has a retro design with advanced features, always-on display, power-efficient and ensures you can see the screen clearly under bright light.

Enjoy a special 1-second promotion on November 28th on the green model at a $0.01 price ($39.99 regular price) on the NEO Orange (limited quantity deal).

All deals are subject to product availability. Orders made online at the Amazfit official website enjoy free standard shipping with no minimum, 30-day return, and one-year warranty.

About Amazfit

Established in 2015, Amazfit is a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness. Amazfit offers a wide product portfolio including smart watches and bands, TWS earbuds, health & fitness devices such as smart treadmills and smart body composition scales, and sports gear. Our brand essence is Up Your Game, and we encourage users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely.

With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the German iF Industrial Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Currently, Amazfit products are available in more than 90 countries and regions worldwide, across North and South America, Asia, Europe and more. Amazfit is a brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) and has shipped over 100 million devices since 2014. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com

