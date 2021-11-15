Revolution Capital Acquires Growth Capital

Acquisition solidifies Revolution's unrivalled position as market leader

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Revolution Capital, the leading provider of factoring & cash-flow financing in Canada and the United States, has acquired Growth Capital, a factoring firm specializing in the transportation industry.

This consolidation is an important step towards continued customer service standards that exceed expectations across the industry. Growth Capital built its reputation in the transportation industry with innovative technology and resources, which over the years expanded into additional industries. This acquisition further solidifies Revolution Capital's position as market leader.

"Growth Capital has an excellent reputation in the factoring space and a strong presence in transportation specifically," said Loren Shifrin, CEO of Revolution Capital. "This combined with their client-focused approach allows us to offer advantages of scale which will benefit everyone in the industry."

Former president, Nelko Mahlyanov who will stay on with Revolution Capital as the Senior Vice President agrees, "this acquisition means the level of service we've provided to our clients over the years can now be amplified on a widespread scale ensuring our client focused approach will not only continue, but flourish."

This is the first in a series of recent acquisitions by Revolution Capital who has established themselves as the true market leader with an excellent reputation. Growth Capital is an excellent addition to the company's portfolio which continues to see accelerated growth.

ABOUT REVOLUTION CAPITAL

Revolution Capital is a financial asset-based lending company based in Woodbridge, ON and a leader in both the Canadian & U.S. factoring industries. They are providers of trustworthy, transparent, and reliable lending which provides clients with financial stability and opportunities for growth. For more information, visit https://revinc.com/

ABOUT GROWTH CAPITAL

Growth Capital is a Canadian private business provider of factoring solutions to companies of all sizes. Since 2017, Growth Capital has helped grow hundreds of companies from start-ups to established entities all across the country. They are passionate about helping Canada's most valuable work forces succeed.

