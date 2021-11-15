Integrated Services of Kalamazoo Suffers Data Security Incident

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Services of Kalamazoo ("ISK") learned that it was the victim of a data incident and is notifying individuals whose information may have be affected. In late spring 2021, ISK became aware of unusual activity within one ISK employee email account.

ISK immediately took steps to remediate the situation and also to investigate the incident. In that process ISK retained a forensics firm and legal and cybersecurity experts. As a result of the investigation and after extensive review, ISK was able to determine that there was unauthorized access to nine ISK employee email accounts. Based on the investigation, it appears that the accounts were used to send SPAM emails. Further, it was recently determined that the information of about 3,515 ISK affiliated individuals may have been affected. However, the investigation has not been completed and is currently ongoing.

The incident may have involved individuals' names, contact information, dates of birth, some medical information, medical records numbers, health provider, health insurance information and health insurance policy numbers. Driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers and financial account information may also have been involved. At this time, there is no indication that the information was viewed, accessed, or misused in any way.

Out of an abundance of caution, ISK is notifying those members whose information may be affected and has posted a notice on its website and also reported the incident to appropriate authorities. For individuals whose SSNs may have been involved, ISK is also providing 12 months of free credit/identity monitoring services as well as information about steps they can take to further protect their information. Individuals who receive a letter about this incident are encouraged to read it carefully and follow the instructions and information provided. Clients are encouraged to contact the number provided for any questions or more information about how to protect themselves.

Affected clients who have questions or who need assistance may contact the dedicated call center at 1-855-675-3121, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

ISK regrets any inconvenience this incident may have caused to affected individuals. ISK continues to be committed to serve its community by providing culturally sensitive, trauma-informed care to individuals with Mental Illness, Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities or Substance Use issues.

