AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge brand launches Operation 25//8 to give away 25 Dodge dream cars (The Dodge brand).

Operation 25//8 leads the Never Lift launch with a massive eight-week, 25 Dodge dream car giveaway

Operation 25//8 gives nod to the fact that Dodge always pushes harder, runs faster and flat out over-delivers on behalf of the brand and the Brotherhood of Muscle

Operation 25//8 enlists a team of 25 ambassadors from automotive, music, sports, fashion, media entities and companies to each give away a new Dodge dream car during the last eight weeks of 2021

Ambassadors include Amazon, Draft Kings, Jay Leno , Travis Barker , Imaray Ulloa, Richard Rawlings , SuperCar Blondie and Bill Goldberg

Consumers should follow ambassadors' social media and digital channels to participate

Operation 25//8 video debuts on Dodge brand's social media channels today, launching the eight-week initiative

Never Lift provides a 24-month road map to Dodge's performance future

The Dodge brand today announced Operation 25//8, giving its fans the opportunity to take home one of 25 Dodge dream cars. Operation 25//8 enlists a team of 25 ambassadors across automotive, music, sports, fashion, media entities and companies, including Amazon, to each give away a new Dodge dream car during the last eight weeks of 2021. Go to Dodge.com for more details.



"To recognize the Dodge spirit, the belief that 24 hours a day, seven days a week simply isn't enough effort, Operation 25//8 will enlist a team of 25 people and companies that are all superstars in their fields, including Amazon, Travis Barker, Jay Leno, Cain Velasquez, Supercar Blondie and Draft Kings, to give away 25 Dodge dream cars during the last eight weeks of 2021," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand CEO. "Operation 25//8 adds 20,000 horsepower to the Brotherhood of Muscle and is the first step in building awareness for our two-year transition plan to redefine the future of American muscle."



To play, fans can follow their favorite influencers and media entities across their social media platform(s), including YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook, to watch entertaining content and videos promoting Operation 25//8. Each influencer will ask fans to tell them, in 250 words or less, why they should be the recipient of a Dodge dream car, which they can build and can include a new Dodge Charger, Challenger or Durango.

Amazon will be giving away a Dodge Challenger Hellcat. Customers can visit this Amazon page and sign-in for a chance to build and take one home.

Ambassadors:

Amazon

Jay Leno

Supercar Blondie

Francis Ngannou

Draft Kings/Dan Le Batard

Motor Trend-Road Kill

Bill Goldberg

Travis Barker

Ben Baller

Tim Kennedy

Imaray Uluoa

David Hoffmann

Radford Racing School

Richard Rawlings

Chiqui Delgado

Cain Velasquez

Kenny Wayne Shepard

Parris Goebel

Joc Pederson

Chanel Iman

Swae Lee

BarStool Sports

Westen Champlin

Omar Raja

Doug Marcaida

Official Operation 25//8 rules can be found here.

See full release here .

