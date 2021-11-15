Cigna Named Corporate Sustainability Leader by Dow Jones for Fifth Consecutive Year

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corporation, a global health service company, has been named a global industry leader in corporate sustainability for the fifth consecutive year on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), the most prestigious honor for corporate responsibility and sustainability performances. This honor includes inclusion on both the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America).

Cigna Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cigna)

"We are guided by our mission, which is to improve the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve," said Mary Tullis Engvall, senior director, corporate responsibility, Cigna. "Corporate sustainability initiatives are critical to all areas of our business – from the constant innovation we are driving for our customers and clients to our relentless focus on the health and wellbeing of our employees. We are proud of this inclusion and remain committed to making a difference."

Cigna's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) framework, Cigna Connects, reflects the company's commitments and societal impact. As recognized by DJSI, Cigna's focus on building powerful connections to improve societal health and well-being, contribute to a healthy environment, and deploy inclusive business practices are detailed in its latest report. Among others, these actions include:

The DJSI World applies a transparent, rules-based constituent selection process based on the companies' S&P Global ESG Score resulting from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA consists of a rigorous questionnaire assessing both public and non-public data submitted by participating companies. This year, more than 10,000 publicly traded companies were invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability, and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 190 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com

Media Contact

Meaghan MacDonald

1 (860) 840-1212

meaghan.macdonald@cigna.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cigna