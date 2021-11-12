Company to present oral and virtual presentations at Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) 2021 that showcase clinical findings and case studies from leading radiology centers on November 29 at 3PM CT

XACT Robotics® to Present New Data Demonstrating Unparalleled Accuracy and Advancements for Interventional Procedures Enabled by the XACT ACE® Robotic System

HINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XACT Robotics® ("XACT Robotics" or the "Company"), the developer of the XACT ACE® Robotic System, today announced leading interventional radiologists will present new data supporting advancements in accuracy, consistency and efficiency of CT-guided percutaneous procedures with the XACT ACE® Robotic System. Results will be presented in oral and virtual presentations during the 2021 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference being held in Chicago from November 28 - December 2, 2021.

Sebastian Flacke, MD, radiology at a leading Massachusetts teaching hospital, will present new data from a multi-center study using the XACT ACE® Robotic System during percutaneous procedures. His presentation, "Feasibility and Accuracy of a Hands-Free Robotic System for CT-guided Percutaneous Needle Insertion and Steering," will be held November 29 at 3PM CT.

In a second poster presentation, Gerald Grubbs, MD, interventional radiology at Sarasota Interventional Radiology (SIR), will highlight recent clinical experience with the XACT ACE® Robotic System. His presentation, "Real World Use of a Hands-free Robotic System for Percutaneous Procedures," will be held virtually. Access can be obtained on-demand by registering through the virtual meeting with RSNA.

RSNA 2021 will also serve as the venue where for the first time, the Company will introduce ACE Xtend™, which enables remote activation of the XACT ACE® Robotic System for CT-guided percutaneous procedures. The new capabilities allow providers to enable precise robotic insertion and non-linear steering of various instruments from outside the procedure room, therefore making the procedure more efficient and improving overall safety by reducing the risk of exposure to radiation and other harmful pathogens.

The XACT ACE® Robotic System is the world's first and only robotic system with precise robotic insertion and non-linear steering to combine advanced image-based planning and real time monitoring. Collectively, these features have the potential to improve targeting accuracy, as well as the procedure's efficiency and consistency. The system received FDA clearance for use during CT-guided percutaneous procedures, as well as a CE Mark, and commenced commercialization in October 2020.

The company will showcase the XACT ACE® Robotic System, including its new ACE Xtend™, at its booth (#1557) throughout the RSNA meeting, and at a Virtual Product Theater on Monday, November 29, at 4:00pm CST.

About the XACT ACE® Robotic System

The XACT ACE® Robotic System is the world's first and only robotic system with precise robotic insertion and non-linear steering to combine advanced image-based planning and real-time monitoring to deliver various instruments to a desired target in the body with less than 1.7mm average tip-to-target accuracy. The XACT ACE® Robotic System received FDA clearance for use during CT-guided percutaneous procedures, as well as a CE Mark, and commenced commercialization in October 2020.

About ACE Xtend™

ACE Xtend™ enables remote activation and utilization of the XACT ACE® Robotic System, allowing providers to enable precise robotic insertion and non-linear steering capabilities of various instruments, from outside the procedure room, and making the procedure more efficient and improving overall safety by reducing the risk of exposure to radiation and other harmful pathogens.

About XACT Robotics®

Founded in 2013, XACT Robotics® is a privately held company with offices in Hingham, MA, USA and Caesarea, Israel. The company is advancing the field of radiology with the introduction of the world's first and only robotic system with precise robotic insertion and non-linear steering to combine advanced image planning and real-time monitoring to deliver various instruments to a desired target in the body during percutaneous procedures including biopsies, ablations and site-specific drug delivery.

For further information, visit www.xactrobotics.com

