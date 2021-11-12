Advertise With Us
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces today its results for the first quarter of FY 2022 ended September 30, 2021

Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the first quarter of FY 2022 ended September 30, 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 recorded a gain of ARS 2,838 million compared to ARS 11,476 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the period reached ARS 5,381 million, 31.5% lower than the same period in 2021, a reduction mainly explained by the urban business. Adjusted EBITDA of the agribusiness segments reached ARS 3,593 million, in line with the same period of previous fiscal year.
  • The 2022 campaign is developing with higher international commodity prices and margins than the previous one, although with rising costs. We expect to plant approximately 262,000 ha.
  • During the quarter, our subsidiary Brasilagro sold a fraction of its Rio do Meio farm for BRL 130.1 million and subsequently, completed the sale of a fraction of its Alto Taquarí farm for BRL 589.0 million.
  • In financial matters, during the quarter we issued debt in the local market for the sum of USD 60.6 million, reducing the average financing cost of the company.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

3M FY 2022 ended September 30, 2021


Income Statement

09/30/2021

09/30/2020

Agricultural Business Revenue

12,878

10,040

Agricultural Business Gross Profit

3,132

3,398

Urban Properties Revenues

3,430

1,857

Urban Properties Gross Profit

2,682

864

Consolidated Gross Profit

5,711

3,764

Consolidated (Loss) / Profit from Operations

(2,573)

36,717

Profit for the Period

2,838

11,476




Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders

2,040

4,411

Non-Controlling interest

798

7,065




EPS (Basic)

4.82

8.84

EPS (Diluted)

4.08

8.57




Balance Sheet

09/30/2021

06/30/2021

Current Assets

67,907

76,477

Non-Current Assets

281,885

294,181

Total Assets

349,792

370,658

Current Liabilities

59,599

76,966

Non-Current Liabilities

176,852

177,969

Total Liabilities

236,451

254,935

Non-Controlling Interest

77,826

80,265

Shareholders' Equity

113,341

115,723

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its first quarter of the FY 2022 Results Conference Call on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 09:00 AM Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:
https://irsacorp.zoom.us/j/85115030304?pwd=MzRnUXB5N3IzYStoNDZMMEhrTmRtQT09
Webinar ID: 851 1503 0304
Password: 903016

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 55 330 1762 or +972 3 978 6688

Brazil : +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237

US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066

UK: +44 330 088 5830 or +44 131 460 1196 or +44 203 481 5237 or +44 203 481 5240 or +44 208 080 6591

Investor Relations Department.
https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en 
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.
+5411 4323-7449
ir@cresud.com.ar
Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cresud-sacif-y-a-announces-today-its-results-for-the-first-quarter-of-fy-2022-ended-september-30-2021-301423092.html

SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.