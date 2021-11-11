Jasper Health™ Named CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper Health today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its patient-first digital oncology experience that serves over 10,000 patients and caregivers. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022 , the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

Jasper Health

Jasper Health, a patient-first digital oncology experience, has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® , is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges , including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

"We are extremely honored to be named an Innovation Awards Honoree," said Adam Pellegrini, CEO and Co-Founder of Jasper Health. "Over the last 12 months we have seen amazing growth, with over 10,000 patients and caregivers now on the platform. This next phase of expansion will see us launching employee and payor solutions, going deeper into clinical management, and opening a new marketplace for care solutions delivered both virtually and to the home."

Jasper Health helps employers and health plans reduce the cost of care by guiding patients to optimal solutions. It facilitates coordination, data exchange, and the ability for patients to have all their information synchronized in one location. It keeps patients connected to care between visits and can augment existing care management teams through Care Coaches who focus on psychosocial support and care navigation.

Jasper Health's AI-driven engine, KITT, can help spot concerning symptoms early, allowing for the right intervention, at the right time. The company recently added integration with Fitbit and BioIntelliSense devices, providing additional biometric signals to inform the patient and the broader Care Team.

Jasper Health will be showcasing their experience at CES 2022 Booth #8007 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall. This yet-to-be-announced experience plans to be unlike any other in digital health. To set up a meeting with Jasper Health at CES, email sales@hellojasper.com

About Jasper Health

Jasper is a digital guiding, navigation and engagement experience that improves the lives of people living with cancer and their caregivers, while also helping the healthcare system best support them. Our team includes clinical leaders and digital health experts along with industry-leading medical advisers. We believe that powerful technology and passionate people can relieve some of the stress of organizing care. To learn more, visit hellojasper.com .

Contact: Kati Chevaux, kati.chevaux@hellojasper.com

Jasper Health named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jasper Health